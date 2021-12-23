CRPF women commandos soon to be added in VIP security teams, to protect Z-plus personalities

In a first, a maiden contingent of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) women commandos who have been trained in VIP security will soon be deployed with Z-Plus personalities such as Home Minister Amit Shah, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as other high-risk facing personalities for multiple duties. CRPF women commandos will also be accompanying them during the upcoming polls in five states.

CRPF raised its first-ever contingent of 32 women commandos in its VIP Security wing. The women commandos will now be tasked to guard its protectees who are based in New Delhi and who receive the top Z+ Cover.

Training CRPF women commandos received for VIP Security wing

The Central Reserve Police Force women commandos just completed their 10-week training in rendering the VIP-security duties, body frisking, unarmed combat, and special weapons firing. The trained CRPF women commandos will now be deployed on the ground sometime in January 2022.

Who will receive CRPF women commandos for security?

The CRPF women commandos, initially, will be deployed with its Z+ category protectees who are based in Delhi such as the first family of Congress, Home Minister Amit Shah. In Congress, the leaders who will receive CRPF women commandos for security will be Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur are also on the list.

Reportedly, about a dozen other Z+ Category CRPF protectees will have this women commando contingent on a rotational basis.

Women commandos: What they will do to protect Z+ personalities? 1. The Women commandos will be deployed as part of the house protection team of these VIPs. 2. They will also accompany these personalities, if required, during the upcoming assembly polls in five states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa. 3. The women commandos, when deployed for the house protection, will frisk the female visitors and they will be part of the overall security detail of the VIPs' house during tours. 4. The commandos will provide proximity security to the protectee, particularly in the case of Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. 5. Like their male counterparts, the women commandos will also carry ballistic protection, arms as well as other gadgets as required on the job.

Upcoming assembly polls in five states

The upcoming assembly polls in five prominent states are expected to be held in February-March 2022. A hectic political campaign is also expected in the run-up to the elections with party leaders, politicians, and ministers making tours.