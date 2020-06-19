CSIR gets approval for Phase III trial of antiviral drug Umifenovir

The Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on June 19 informed that CSIR- Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) has received approval for carrying out phase III trial of antiviral drug Umifenovir. CDRI is the constituent lab of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The Union Minister informed that the clinical trials will be carried out at Kind George’s Medical University (KGMU), ERA’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital, Lucknow, and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS).

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also informed that the drug will be helpful for COVID-19 treatment as it prevents the virus from entering the human cells and also acts by priming the immune system.

.@CSIR_IND's constituent lab CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute(CDRI) Lucknow, has received permission for carrying out Phase III randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety and tolerability of antiviral drug Umifenovir.

This drug has a good safety profile & acts by preventing entry of the virus into human cells & also by priming the immune system. Umifenovir is mainly used for the treatment of influenza & has recently come into prominence due to its potential use for #COVID19 patients.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan on the trial of Umifenovir:

