Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 22 June 2022

The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Rainforest Day, Presidential Election candidates and India's Permanent Representative to UN among others.

1. When is World Rainforest Day observed?

a) June 20th

b) June 21st

c) June 22nd

d) June 23rd

2. A devastating earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit which nation on June 22, 2022?

a) Afghanistan

b) Uzbekistan

c) Tajikistan

d) Kazakhstan

3. Who has been announced as the Presidential candidate of the ruling NDA coalition?

a) Draupadi Murmu

b) Jagdish Mukhi

c) Anusuiya Uikey

d) Acharya Devvrat

4. Which Arab nation's crown prince has dissolved the parliament and called for early elections?

a) UAE

b) Kuwait

c) Oman

d) Bahrain

5. Who is the opposition's candidate for the upcoming Presidential Elections?

a) Sharad Pawar

b) Yashwant Sinha

c) Ashok Gehlot

d) Kamal Nath

6. Who will succeed TS Tirumurti as India's Permanent Representative to UN?

a) Vinay Mohan Kwatra

b) Ajay Bisaria

c) Kanwal Sibal

d) Ruchira Kamboj

7. Who will lead India in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022?

a) Rani Rampal

b) Savita

c) Grace Ekka

d) Navneet Kaur

Answers

1. (c) June 22nd

World Rainforest Day is observed annually on June 22 to honour and promote the rainforests all over the world. Rainforests are a source of many resources such as fresh water and clean air as they absorb harmful gases including carbon dioxide. World Rainforest Day 2022 sheds light on the fact that despite its significance, the deforestation in the world’s largest rainforests has been continuously high since the 1980s.

2. (a) Afghanistan

An Earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes hit Afghanistan early on June 22, 2022, with more than 1,500 wounded and the toll is expected to grow. More than 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds more are injured. The pictures of the Afghanistan Earthquake show landslides and the ruined mud-built homes in the Eastern Paktika province, where the rescuers have been scrambling to treat the injured.

3. (a) Draupadi Murmu

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance named former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as the NDA Presidential Candidate 2022 on June 21, 2022 for the upcoming President Elections. Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first President of India to belong to a tribal background. The BJP Parliamentary Party, which had met on June 21, discussed the name of Draupadi Murmu, the former Jharkhand Governor and the tribal leader.

4. (b) Kuwait

Kuwait's crown prince dissolved parliament on June 22, 2022 and called for an early election following a stand-off between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reforms in the country.

5. (b) Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha was named as the joint Presidential Candidate of the UPA and other opposition on June 21, 2022. Sinha was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party but left the party in April 2018 and joined the Trinamool Congress.

6. (d) Ruchira Kamboj

Ruchira Kamboj who is currently the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York. She will succeed TS Tirumurti and is expected to take up as India’s Permanent Representative to UN shortly. Ruchira Kamboj was the All India Women’s topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch. She had joined the Indian Foreign Service in the same year.

7. (b) Savita

Hockey India on June 21, 2022 named an 18-member Indian women’s hockey team for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup to be held in Netherlands and Spain starting from July 1-17, 2022. Goalkeeper Savita has been named as the captain of the Indian team and Deep Grace Ekka as the deputy captain. The former skipper Rani Rampal has been left out of the squad as she is still undergoing rehabilitation for a hamstring injury.

