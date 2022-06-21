Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 21 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India's first body suit for Yoga in Space, India's largest trading partner and world's largest freshwater fish among others.

1. Who has developed India's first body suit for Yoga in Space?

a) AIIMS Delhi

b) CSIR

c) ISRO

d) DRDO

2. Which country's coalition government has decided to dissolve the parliament?

a) Turkey

b) Israel

c) Italy

d) Tajikistan

3. Which country became India's largest trading partner in FY 2021-22?

a) UAE

b) Russia

c) US

d) UK

4. Which country has found the largest freshwater fish?

a) Cambodia

b) Indonesia

c) Vietnam

d) Malaysia

5. Which two former cricketing legends had made their debut on June 20, 1996?

a) Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly

b) Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly

c) VVS Lakshman, Anil Kumble

d) Rahul Dravid, Virendra Sehwag

6. Pieter Seelaar has announced his retirement from international cricket due to a persistent back injury. He was the captain of which nation's cricket team?

a) Ireland

b) Netherlands

c) Scotland

d) New Zealand

7. India is scheduled to take on which country in a rescheduled test match on July 1st?

a) South Africa

b) England

c) Australia

d) New Zealand

Answers

1. (a) AIIMS

AIIMS-Delhi experts have developed the world's first anti-gravity body suit that will allow astronauts to perform yoga in space. This is India's first body suit for astronauts and will help astronauts strengthen muscles and prevent loss of bone density minerals. It will also increase the weight of the astronauts by more than 70 percent in space to prevent them from floating.

2. (b) Israel

Israel's coalition government decided to dissolve the Parliament on June 20, 2022 and call for a new election, the country’s fifth in three years. Israel Elections are expected to take place in this fall. It could set a stage for the return of a nationalist religious government led by the former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or another period of political gridlock.

3. (c) US

The United States has become India's largest trading partner, as per the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's latest data. India's bilateral trade with the US has touched USD 119.42 billion, exceeding India's trade with China. India's trade exports to the United States increased from USD 51.62 billion in the previous fiscal year to USD 76.11 billion in FY 2021-2022 and imports increased from around USD 29 billion to USD 43.31 billion.

4. (a) Cambodia

Villagers in Cambodia have caught the world's biggest freshwater fish ever recorded on the Mekong River. It was a stingray weighing at 300kg (661 lb) and it took about a dozen men to haul it to shore.

5. (b) Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly

Two Indian legendary batsmen and former skippers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid had made their Test debut on June 20, 1996. They were selected for the Indian squad touring England and they both played memorable innings, contributing to a vital first-inning lead for India. Fifteen years later, another legendary Indian batsman and former skipper debuted on June 20, 2011 in India vs West Indies test match. He was none other than Virat Kohli.



6. (b) The Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar, the captain of the Netherlands cricket team, has announced his retirement from International cricket with immediate effect due to a persistent back injury. He was appointed captain in 2018 after Peter Borren's retirement.

7. (b) England

India is scheduled to take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test, which will take place in Edgbaston from July 1-5. The India vs England test that was supposed to be held last year was postponed after a covid outbreak in the Indian camp. India is currently leading the series 2-1.

