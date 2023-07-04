Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 04 जुलाई 2023-एससीओ समिट 2023
One liner current affairs in hindi: करेंट अफेयर्स एक पंक्ति (One Liners) को नए रूप में प्रस्तुत किया जा रहा है. इसमें कोल इंडिया के नए चेयरमैन, एससीओ समिट 2023 आदि को सम्मलित किया गया है.
1. कोल इंडिया के नए चेयरमैन और एमडी के रूप में किसने पदभार ग्रहण किया है- पीएम प्रसाद
2. केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने किस राज्य में 5600 करोड़ रुपये के नेशनल हाईवे प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत की है-राजस्थान
3. शंघाई सहयोग संगठन के 23वें शिखर सम्मेलन की अध्यक्षता कौन कर रहा है- नरेंद्र मोदी
4. राष्ट्रीय अनुसूचित जनजाति आयोग के अध्यक्ष पद से किसने इस्तीफा दिया है- हर्ष चौहान
5. राष्ट्रीय तैराकी चैंपियनशिप में किस तैराक ने बैकस्ट्रोक स्पर्धा में नया राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड बनाया है- माना पटेल
6. भारतीय महिला टीम में जगह बनाने वाली असम की पहली खिलाड़ी कौन है- उमा छेत्री
7. शंघाई सहयोग संगठन के 23वें शिखर सम्मेलन का आयोजन किसकी अध्यक्षता में किया जा रहा है-भारत
