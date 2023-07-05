Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 05 जुलाई 2023- 'भारत 6G एलायंस'

Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 05 जुलाई 2023
1. साउथ एशियन फुटबॉल फेडरेशन चैंपियनशिप 2023 का टाइटल किस देश ने जीता- भारत 

2. कौन सा देश शंघाई सहयोग संगठन का नया स्थायी सदस्य बना है- ईरान   

3. भारतीय पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम के मुख्य चयनकर्ता के रूप में किसे नियुक्त किया गया है- अजीत अगरकर

4. किस केन्द्रीय मंत्री ने अंबाला में कैंटीन स्टोर डिपार्टमेंट डिपो के नए परिसर का उद्घाटन किया- अजय भट्ट 

5. नई दिल्ली में 'भारत 6G एलायंस' को किसने लांच किया- अश्विनी वैष्णव 

6. बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के नए सीईओ और एमडी के रूप में किसे नियुक्त किया गया है- देबदत्त चंद 

7. डीजीसीए ने ड्रोन टेक्नोलॉजी के लिए किसके साथ समझौता किया है- ईएएसए

8. भारत ने सैफ चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल में किस टीम को हराकर टाइटल जीता है- कुवैत   

