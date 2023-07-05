Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 05 जुलाई 2023- 'भारत 6G एलायंस'
One liner current affairs in hindi: करेंट अफेयर्स एक पंक्ति (One Liners) को नए रूप में प्रस्तुत किया जा रहा है. इसमें 'भारत 6G एलायंस', सैफ चैंपियनशिप 2023, भारतीय पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम के मुख्य चयनकर्ता आदि को सम्मलित किया गया है.
1. साउथ एशियन फुटबॉल फेडरेशन चैंपियनशिप 2023 का टाइटल किस देश ने जीता- भारत
2. कौन सा देश शंघाई सहयोग संगठन का नया स्थायी सदस्य बना है- ईरान
3. भारतीय पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम के मुख्य चयनकर्ता के रूप में किसे नियुक्त किया गया है- अजीत अगरकर
4. किस केन्द्रीय मंत्री ने अंबाला में कैंटीन स्टोर डिपार्टमेंट डिपो के नए परिसर का उद्घाटन किया- अजय भट्ट
5. नई दिल्ली में 'भारत 6G एलायंस' को किसने लांच किया- अश्विनी वैष्णव
6. बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के नए सीईओ और एमडी के रूप में किसे नियुक्त किया गया है- देबदत्त चंद
7. डीजीसीए ने ड्रोन टेक्नोलॉजी के लिए किसके साथ समझौता किया है- ईएएसए
8. भारत ने सैफ चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल में किस टीम को हराकर टाइटल जीता है- कुवैत
