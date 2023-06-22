Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 22 जून 2023-फिनलैंड के नए प्रधानमंत्री

Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 22 जून 2023
Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 22 जून 2023

1. 'टाइम' मैगज़ीन द्वारा जारी 100 सबसे प्रभावशाली कंपनियों में कौन सी भारतीय कंपनी शामिल है- एनपीसीआई  

2. 'ओशन रिंग ऑफ योगा' का आयोजन किसके द्वारा किया गया- इंडियन नेवी 

3. हिन्दुस्तान एरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड ने भारतीय वायु सेना के हल्के लड़ाकू विमान के उत्पादन के लिए किसके साथ समझौता किया- जीई एरोस्पेस

4. राज्य स्तर पर, योग सत्र के लिए सबसे अधिक लोगों के एकत्र होने का 'गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड' किस शहर में बना- सूरत 

5. फिनलैंड के नए प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में किसे चुना गया है- पेटेरी ओर्पो 

6. नासा के आर्टेमिस प्रोग्राम में हाल ही में कौन-सा देश शामिल है- भारत 

7. समलैंगिक विवाह को मान्यता देने वाला पहला बाल्टिक देश कौन-सा है- एस्टोनिया

