Current Affairs in Short: 1 December 2020

Centre directs states, UTs to upload data of health workers on 'COVIN app' for Covid-19 vaccination drive

•The Union Health Ministry has directed the states and Union Territories to upload data of healthcare workers on its COVIN App (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) for COVID-19 vaccination on priority basis.

•The Covin App has been developed by the central government. It is a key part of India's Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.

•The procurement, distribution, circulation, storage and dose schedules of the vaccine will be found in the COVIN App.

•The government of India has initiated preparations for the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine, upon its availability. The creation of the database of Health Care Workers (HCWs) who will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine is a part of the process.

Uttarakhand gets its first eco-bridge for small animals

•Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar Forest Division has built an eco-bridge across Kaladhungi-Nainital highway. The bridge has been constructed to save reptiles and small animals from vehicular accidents while crossing the road.

•The 90-feet-long and 5-feet-wide bridge is Uttarakhand's first eco-bridge. It has been constructed with the hope that small animals and reptiles like snake, squirrel, monitor lizard will cross the road through the bridge and avoid being killed by vehicles.

•The bridge has been fully made with eco-friendly items such as bamboo, grass and rope. No iron or cement was used in its construction.

Assam state government to bring laws for transparency in marriage

•Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed recently that the state government is considering to bring laws for more transparency in marriage.

•The laws will make it compulsory for both bride and groom to reveal information about themselves such as their religion and the source of income.

•The Health Minister stated that one shouldn’t get married if there is no transparency between husband and wife. The main idea behind the laws will be to not hide one’s identity, job or income. The decision comes amid row on the issue of ‘Love Jihad’.

•The decision comes as UP Governor Anandiben Patel promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020, which proposes a maximum punishment of 10 years and fine for "love jihad" related offences.

Goa launches one-time power bill settlement scheme 2020

•The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant launched a one-time settlement scheme for power consumers on November 30, 2020. He said that his government accords priority to the interests of the needy and common man.

•The chief minister stated that the payment of electricity bills has been held up due to various reasons and hence, the state has decided to provide the people ease of access to a scheme that will enable them to pay their bills in installments.

•The state government also provided a waiver of late payment fees to those who will make payment at one time or by installments with a minimum time period.

World AIDS Day being observed today

•World AIDS Day was observed on December 1, 2020 to raise public awareness about Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome, AIDS. The day’s theme this year is ‘Ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic: resilience and impact.’

•The day aims to provide an opportunity for people to unite in the fight against HIV and to show support for those living with HIV.

•According to WHO, the global HIV epidemic may be accelerating even more during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, there were around 38 million people living with HIV infection.