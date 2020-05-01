Current Affairs in Short: 1 May 2020

Tarun Bajaj appointed as Economic Affairs Secretary

•Tarun Bajaj took charge as the new Economic Affairs Secretary on May 1, 2020. He has assumed charge at a time when the economy is under severe stress due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

•Tarun Bajaj is a 1988 batch IAS officer. He was previously serving as the Additional Secretary in Prime Minister's Office. He has succeeded Atanu Chakraborty, who retired on April 30, 2020.

•Before joining the Prime Minister's Office in 2015, Bajaj was the Joint Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department, where he primarily looked after multilateral funding agencies division.

Asian Paints to make hand sanitisers

•Asian Paints, India’s largest paint maker, announced on May 1, 2020 that it will start making hand and surface sanitisers under Viroprotek brand. The sanitizers will be made available in the market from next week onwards.

•The sanitisers will be manufactured at Asian Paints’ plant in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The company stated that it has obtained all necessary permissions from authorities.

•The paint maker has decided to manufacture hand sanitizers to support the Indian Government in its battle against coronavirus pandemic and address the huge need for hand and surface sanitization products.

•Some of the other brands that began making hand sanitizers after the coronavirus outbreak include Dabur, Patanjali, Emami, Raymond Consumer Care and Nivea India.

Ajay Tirkey assumes charge as Secretary of WCD Ministry

•Ajay Tirkey has assumed charge as the Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre.

•He succeeds Rabindra Panwar who retired on April 30, 2020. Ajay Tirkey was earlier serving as the Special Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Ministry.

•He has previously worked as the Joint Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. He has also served as the Director and Joint Secretary from 2004 to 2009 in the Ministry of Defence.

Jharkhand becomes first state to bring back its migrant workers by train

•Jharkhand has become the first state to bring back its migrant labourers through train from Telanagana. The special train was deployed between Telangana’s Lingampally railway station and Ranchi’s Hatia railway station on request of the state government.

•The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued directives to the states to bring back their stranded labourers, migrant workers and students through trains and buses through coordination and mutual agreement between the states.

•Other trains will be planned as per directions of the Ministry of Railways and upon request from originating and destination states.

Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami passes away

•Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami, who had captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, passed away on April 30, 2020 after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

•Goswami, who had also played first-class cricket for Bengal, played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.

•The 82-year-old was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems. He has left behind his wife and a son.