Current Affairs in Short: 10 August 2022
Serena Williams announced on August 9, 2022, that she was evolving away from Tennis and planned to retire from the sport after the US Open tournament which begins later in August 2022.
Current Affairs in Short
Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to cooperatives to join Governments e-Marketplace
- The Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on August 9, 2022, e- launched the onboarding of the cooperatives on the Government e-marketplace (GeM) portal in New Delhi.
- Five hundred eighty-nine cooperatives have been shortlisted as eligible for the onboarding.
- While speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Amit Shah said that today is a landmark day for the cooperative sector. He added that there could be no better medium than GeM to bring transparency to trading.
- The minister also said that there are 29 crore people who are associated with the cooperatives and urged all the co-operative societies to join GeM with their products.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on August 10, 2022, that she has tested positive for COVID-19 again and will be isolating herself at home while following all the protocols.
- Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary, had also tested positive for COVID in June 2020.
- Several other Congress leaders have also tested positive for COVID such as the Communication Department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
- Congress Party Chief Sonia Gandhi also tested positive for Coronavirus in early June of 2022.
Assam, Mizoram sign agreement on resolving border dispute
- The Assam and Mizoram Governments signed a joint agreement on August 9, 2022, after a ministerial-level discussion in Aizawal, Mizoram to take forward the process of resolution of the boundary dispute between the two states.
- As per the statement, both the states have agreed to promote and maintain peace to prevent any untoward incident along the borders.
- The Deputy commissioners of the bordering districts of both the states will also meet at least once in two months.
- Both Assam and Mizoram have agreed that the economic activities including the cultivation and farming which have been practiced by the people along the borders of the two states will not be disturbed.
Tennis Star Serena Williams to retire after US Open
- Serena Williams, who dominated the sport with 23 Grand Slam Titles, played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from the competition.
- Serena Williams won her last Grand Slam in 2017 and has been chasing an elusive 24th crown that would draw her level with the Australian Margaret Court who holds the record for the most majors.
- Williams announced herself on the grandest stage by winning the 1999 US Open, a tournament that the Tennis Star will go on to claim five more times.
Former ICC elite panel umpire Rudi Koertzen dies at 73
- The former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen has passed away at the age of 73. He was part of ICC’s elite panel.
- Koertzen passed away in a car accident while driving from Cape Town to Despatch in Eastern Cape in South Africa, where he lived with his family.
- Rudi Koertzen was part of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires for eight years from 2002 and officiated in 331 international matches, a record at the time of his retirement in 2010. It was later broken by Pakistan’s Aleem Dar.
