Current Affairs in Short: 10 February 2021

Twitter suspends over 500 accounts for policy breach after Indian government's request

•Twitter on February 10, 2021 informed that it has taken multiple enforcement actions including permanent suspension of over 500 accounts for a clear breach of Twitter's policies.

•The move comes in response to the ''legal requests'' from the Central government.

•Twitter said in a statement that separate to their enforcement under its rules, over the course of the last 10 days, it has been served with several separate blocking orders by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

•The social media giant said that it took a range of enforcement actions including permanent suspension in certain cases against more than 500 accounts for clear violations of Twitter's Rules.

•Twitter informed that they took the steps to reduce the visibility of the hashtags containing harmful content, which included prohibiting them from trending on Twitter.

Former US President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial begins in US Senate

•Former US President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial formally began in the Senate on February 9, 2021. Trump is the only President in US history to face impeachment trial twice.

•This is the first-ever impeachment trial of a former President. It aims to answer whether one can incite an insurrection with impunity.

•The House of Representatives had impeached the former president last month for inciting violence at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

•Overall, this is the fourth impeachment trial in US history. The earlier trials include President Andrew Johnson's trial in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Donald Trump in 2020.

Odisha govt to move centre for implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations

•The Odisha Cabinet has resolved to move the Union Government demanding implementation of the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committee regarding minimum support price (MSP) of all crops, for doubling the farmers' income.

•The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest against the newly passed farm laws.

•The Odisha government has been working towards empowerment of farmers and is committed to doubling of farmer's income.

Rajya Sabha passes Major Port Authorities Bill 2020

•The Rajya Sabha on February 10, 2021 passed the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, giving greater autonomy to major ports in the country.

•The Bill was put to Division Voting where 84 members voted in favour of the bill and 44 voted against it.

•The bill seeks to provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports in the country and provide greater autonomy to these ports.

•It also seeks to replace the Major Port Trusts Act, 1963 and provides for the creation of a Board of Major Port Authority for each major port. These Boards will replace the existing Port Trusts.

Bangladesh receives USD 200 mn from World Bank

•Bangladesh has received USD 200 mn from World Bank for safe water and sanitation services and Hygiene (WASH) project for rural areas.

•The agreement was signed between the Bangladesh government and the World Bank on February 9, 2021.

•The project aims to provide 3.6 million people access to hygienic sanitation facilities and about 6 lakh people access to clean water in rural areas.

•The funding will provide microcredits to both households and entrepreneurs for water and sanitation facilities. Over 3 lakh poorest households will receive fully subsidised toilets.

•The project also includes the construction of 3000 community piped water schemes and the installation of 312 public toilets and 2,514 hand-washing stations at crowded public places such as bus stations and markets.