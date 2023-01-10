Current Affairs in Short: 10 January 2023
75th Army Day to be organized in Bangalore
- On January 15, 2023, Bengaluru will host the 75th Army Day ceremony.
- This is the first time the event has been held outside of the nation's capital.
- Major General Ravi Murugan, GOC Karnataka, and Kerala Sub Area informed that it will be an occasion to present and promote Indian military capabilities to the people of the south.
PM Modi will inaugurate 26th National Youth Festival in Karnataka
- On January 12, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka.
- The event is being conducted on National Youth Day, which is commemorated on Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary, to honour and respect his values, teachings, and accomplishments.
- Every year, the National Young Festival is conducted to provide the country's brilliant youth with national exposure while also galvanizing them toward national development.
Famous Wale footballer Gareth Frank Bale took retirement from football
- Gareth Bale, Wales' all-time greatest goalscorer and Real Madrid's five-time Champions League winner, has declared his retirement from football.
- Bale, one of Britain's most decorated players, has left Los Angeles FC midway through his contract, which was set to end this summer.
Surinder Chawla appointed as new MD and CEO of Paytm bank
- The RBI has accepted the nomination of senior banker Surinder Chawla as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India's homegrown Paytm Payments Bank, according to One 97 Communications on January 8, 2023.
- Paytm's payment bank has bolstered its executive team in preparation for the next phase of expansion.
- Chawla will lead Paytm Payment Bank for the next three years.
Dwaine Pretorius announces his retirement from cricket
- South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on, 9 January 2023 according to Cricket South Africa (CSA).
- Since making his international debut in 2016, the 33-year-old has played in 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs, and three Tests for South Africa.
- He was a member of the squads for the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup.
