Current Affairs in Short: 10 May 2021

Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy tests positive for COVID-19

•Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy tested positive for coronavirus on May 9, 2021. The 70-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive.

•The newly sworn-in Chief Minister had tested negative a couple of days ago for the swearing-in ceremony. However, he was tested again after showing symptoms and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

•The Chief Minister is reported stable but he preferred to get treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for a record fourth time on May 7, 2021.

India becomes fastest country to administer 17 crore COVID vaccine doses

•India has become the fastest country in the world to administer 17 crore COVID vaccine doses. The nation has taken 114 days to achieve this landmark coverage, while China took 119 days and the US took 115 days.

•India has administered over 17 crore one lakh vaccine doses so far. In the last 24 hours, over 6.8 lakh vaccination doses were administered across the country.

•Further, over 20 lakh people between the age group of 18 to 44 years have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrive in India

•Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur informed recently that 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V have already arrived in India.

•The Russian Direct Investment Fund has tied up with local Indian companies for bulk production of the vaccine.

China to create Covid-19 ‘separation line’ on Mt Everest

•China has decided to create a line of separation at the Mt Everest summit to prevent Chinese climbers from mingling with those climbing the world’s tallest mountain from Nepal.

•This decision comes after a number of Covid-19 cases were diagnosed among climbers ascending the mountain from Nepal.

•The Mt. Everest base camp on Nepal's side has reportedly been hit by COVID-19 since late April. Yet, Nepal has not cancelled its climbing season, as the nation depends heavily on tourism revenue.

•The peak climbing season on Everest is usually between April and early June before the onset of the monsoon.

•The Chinese separation line on Everest will be set up by a team of Tibetan mountaineering guides at the peak before climbers attempt to reach the summit from the Chinese side.

CoWIN introduces 4-digit security code

•The Union Health Ministry introduced a '4-digit security code' feature on the Cowin portal on May 8, 2021 to reduce vaccination status errors.

•The feature is being rolled out for beneficiaries who had booked appointments online to receive the vaccine online. •This came after the Ministry received reports where people had booked an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine and they didn't show up to receive the dose but were marked as having been administered the vaccine.

•The individuals got an SMS saying that the vaccine was administered to them even though no dose was given to them.

•Hence, the 4-digit security code has been launched to determine whether the beneficiaries who had booked an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine actually received the dose or not.

•Now, when a person books vaccination slots on the CoWIN platform, he/she will get a four-digit security code, which has to be produced at the vaccination centre. The code will also be mentioned on the digital certificate.

•The vaccinator can then enter the four-digit security code into the CoWIN system to record that the beneficiary has been vaccinated.