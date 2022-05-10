Current Affairs in Short: 10 May 2022
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the President’s Colours Award to Assam Police at a special ceremony in Guwahati.
Current Affairs in Short
Prime Minister Modi pays homage to those who took part in First War of Independence 1857
- Prime Minister Modi on May 10 paid homage to all those who were part of the events of 1857.
- The first War of Independence in 1857 had ignited the spirit of patriotism among the citizens and had contributed to the weakening of colonial rule.
- PM Modi in a tweet said that on this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of Patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule.
- PM Modi, on this day, paid homage o all those who were part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage.
Home Minister confers President’s Colours Award to Assam Police
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the President’s Colours Award to Assam Police at a special ceremony in Guwahati.
- Assam has become the 10th state in the country to receive this honour which is conferred as the recognition for exceptional services.
- The Minister said that almost all the militant organisations have joined the mainstream of the society and the government has rehabilitated them.
- The Union Home Minister also congratulated the Assam Police on receiving the award and appreciated their hard work, selfless service, and dedication to the people of Assam.
Converged Communication System to be installed at 230 Railway Stations
- A converged Communication System which is designed and developed by RailTel Corporation of India Limited will be installed at 230 railway stations in South Western Railway Zone.
- The system will be installed at a cost of over Rs. 107 crores. The state-of-the-art Internet Protocol Infrastructure aims at enhancing the safety and efficiency of train operations.
- Converged Communication systems will also replace the aging Time Division Multiplexing-based systems.
- The new system based on the Internet Protocol will support voice calling, video calling, voicemail, faxing, video conferencing, and instant messaging.
India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting to be held on May 11
- The India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting will take place in New Delhi on May 11. It will be co-chaired by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman Qais Bin Mohammed Al Yousef.
- A high-level multi-sectoral delegation led by Al Yousef is visiting India. The 48 members' delegation includes the senior officials and business representatives from diverse areas.
- The visit of the Oman delegation has also come at a prime time when the bilateral trade between the two nations has grown by 82 percent to reach 9.94 billion dollars in 2021-22.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.