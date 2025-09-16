TNDALU Result 2025 OUT on tndalu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Sep 16, 2025, 17:41 IST

TNDALU Result 2025 OUT: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) declared the results for various UG courses on its official website- tndalu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the TNDALU result.

TNDALU Result 2025

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has recently declared the results for various courses like 3 Year LLB Honours, 5 Year Honours Degree Courses for the exam held in May 2025. TNDALU Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- tndalu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the Dr Ambedkar Law University result 2025, the students need to search for their registration number.

Direct Link to TNDALU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their TNDALU results on the official website of the University- tndalu.ac.in.

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Result 2025

 Click here

Steps to Check TNDALU Results 2025

Candidates can check their Assam Science and Technology University results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the TNDALU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - tndalu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter the Registration Number and click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Download TNDALU Result 2025

Check here the direct link for TNDALU result for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

3 Year LLB. Degree Examinations, May 2025 (Affiliated Law Colleges) - Other Than Final Semester - Revaluation Result

Click here

3 Year LLB. Degree Examinations, May 2025 (Affiliated Law Colleges) - Other Than Final Semester - Retotalling Result

Click here

5 Year B.A.LLB. Degree Examinations, May 2025 (Affiliated Law Colleges) - Other Than Final Semester - Revaluation Result

Click here

5 Year B.A.LLB. Degree Examinations, May 2025 (Affiliated Law Colleges) - Other Than Final Semester - Retotalling Result

Click here

Honours (Other Than Current Final Semester), May 2025 Examinations - Revaluation Result

Click here

Honours (Current Other Than Final Semester), May 2025 Examinations - Retotalling Result

Click here

LL.M. Degree Examinations, June 2025 (Affiliated Law Colleges) - Result

Click here

3 Year LLB. Degree Examinations, May 2025 (Affiliated Law Colleges) - Other Than Final Semester - Result

Click here

5 Year B.A.LLB. Degree Examinations, May 2025 (Affiliated Law Colleges) - Other Than Final Semester - Result

Click here

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University: Highlights

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU), is located in  Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1997 by The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Act, 1996. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Highlights

University Name

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University

Established

1997

TNDALU Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Campus size

23 acres

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
