CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Case-Based Questions for Half Yearly Exam 2025

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy case based question 2025 - The upcoming Half-Yearly Examination for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy in 2025 will significantly feature case-based questions. These questions are a crucial component of the assessment, designed to test a student's comprehensive understanding of accounting principles and their ability to apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios. This section will delve into the structure and importance of these case-based questions, providing insights into how students can effectively prepare for them. Case-based questions in Accountancy typically present a hypothetical business situation or a real-world accounting dilemma. This scenario is followed by a series of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) or short-answer questions that require students to analyze the provided information and arrive at a logical accounting solution. Each case is meticulously crafted to test not just rote memorization of formulas and rules, but also the ability to interpret data, identify relevant accounting concepts, and apply appropriate accounting treatments.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Mid Term Case Based Questions 2025 Case Study 1 Nidiya Limited was incorporated on 1st April 2017 with a registered office in Mumbai. The capital clause of the memorandum of Association reflected a registered capital of 8,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each and 1,00,000 preference shares of Rs.50 each. Since some large investments were required for building and machinery the company in consultation with vendors, Ms.VPS Enterprises issued 1,00,000 equity shares and 20,000 preference shares at par with them in full consideration of assets acquired. Besides this, the company issued 2,00,000 equity shares for cash at par payable as Rs 3 on application, 2 on the allotment, 3 on the first call and 2 on the second call. To date, the second call has not yet been made and all the shareholders have paid except Mr. Ajay who did not pay allotment and calls on his 300 shares and Mr. Vipul who did not pay the first call on his 200 shares. Shares of Mr. Ajay were then forfeited and out of them, 100 shares were reissued at Rs.12 per share.

Based on the above information, you are required to answer the following questions. 1. Shares issue to vendors of building and machinery, Ms. VPS Enterprises, would be classified as: Preferential Allotment Employee Stock Option Plan Issue for Consideration other than cash Right Issue of Shares Answer - ( c) Issue for consideration other than cash. 2 How many equity shares of the company have been subscribed? 3,00,000 2,99,500 2,99,800 None of these Answer - ( c) Rs.2,99,800 3 What is the amount of security premium reflected in the balance sheet at the end of the year? ₹200 ₹600 ₹400 ₹ 1,000 Answer - ( c) Rs.400 4. What amount of share forfeiture would be reflected in the balance sheet? ₹600 ₹900 ₹200 ₹ 300 Answer - (a) Rs. 600 Case Study 2 VIJAYA SHANKAR, an Ex-Indian cricketer decided to start a cricket academy to train the young enthusiastic players of down south. With the support and guidance of his family he started the Star cricket academy at Tirunelveli township area on 1st April 2020. Land was donated by his grandfather worth Rs. 10,00,000 as per his will. His father Shankar donated Rs.5,00,000 for the construction and running the academy. He spent Rs.3,00,000 for construction of the pavilion. 200 players of Tirunelveli joined the academy and they paid yearly subscription of Rs.1200 each. 10 players paid in advance for the next year 2021 -22. Vijayashankar appointed well experienced coach for them, the coach fee amounted to Rs. 1,20,000 p.a. The maintenance expenses amounted to Rs.75,000. Bats and balls purchased during the year amounted to Rs.15,000. Closing stock of bats and ball amount to Rs.1000. Based on the above information you are required to answer the following question.

What is the Primary source of income for the academy? The amount of subscription to be credited to income and expenditure account------------- How will you treat the land donated by his grandfather? The liability towards advance subscription amounted to: (a) Rs. 12,000 (b) Rs.24,000 (c) Rs.1,200 (d) Rs.1,20,000 The amount of subscription received as per Receipts and payments Account of Star cricket club is: (a) Rs.2,52,000 (b) Rs.2,40,000 (c) Rs.2,50,000 (d) None of the above What amount should be charged to the Income and Expenditure account for bats and balls consumed during the year? (a) Rs.15,000 (b) Rs.16,000 (c) Rs.14,000 (d) Rs.13,500 Answer - 1.Subscription 2.Rs.2,40,000 3.Vijaya Shankar’s grandfather donated a land for cricket coaching which is to be treated as legacy and is to be capitalized.

4.(a) Rs.12,000 5.(a) Rs.2,52,000 6.( c) Rs.14,000 Case Study 3 Talent sports Club is engaged in the activity of identifying and promoting sports talent from rural and tribal areas of the country. Identifying with this Noble cause Mr Manohar a renowned industrialist donated ₹ 50,00,000 on 1stJuly 2020, for the construction of a new hostel and mess for upcoming sportsmen. Besides this Mr Manohar offered the services of his personal chartered accountant,free of charge, to streamline the account of Total Sports Club. The chartered accountant visited the office of the NPO on 31st March 2021 and found that till date rupees 35,00,000 had been spent on construction of hostel and mess building. he also noted that the NPO had a capital fund of Rs.1,20,00,000 in the beginning of the year. Other important points that he noted were that NPO had 2000 regular members each having an annual subscription of Rs.2000 per annum. On 1stApril 2020, 180 members had not paid for subscription of previous year and 20 members had paid for 2020-2021 in advance (out of which 5 had paid advance of2021- 2022 as well) 31st March 2021, 110 Members he had outstanding balance (hey including 50 who had not paid for 2019-20 as well) and 25 members had paid for 2021- 2022 in advance (including all 5 who had paid in advance in 2019-20) Since the accountant of NPO was not clear about how to deal with all the above information he drafted a set of questions for guidance. Considering that you are the Chartered Accountant of Mr. Manohar answer the following questions based on the information detailed above.

The amount of Rs. 50,00,000 received from Mr Manohar towards building and mess should be transferred to a. Capital fund b. General fund c. Income and Expenditure account d. Building fund Answer - (d) Building Fund The amount of Rs. 35,00,000 spent on construction of building should be: I. reflected on debit side of income and expenditure account as an expense. II. reflected on asset side of balance sheet. III. reflected as a deduction from Building fund and addition to capital fund. IV. Not be recorded till the building is complete. On basis of given information choose which of the following stands true a. Only IV b. BothI and IV c. Both II and III d. None of these Answer - ( c) Both II and III The amount of subscription in arears on 1st April 2020 is: a. ₹ 3,60,000 b. ₹ 3,00,000 c. ₹ 2,000 d. ₹ 1,80,000

Answer - (a) Rs. 3,60,000 The amount of subscription in arears on 31st March 2021 is: a. ₹ 2,20,000 b. ₹ 3,60,000 c. ₹ 3,20,000 d. ₹ 1,80,000 Answer - ( c) Rs.3,20,000 The amount of subscription in advance on 31st March 2021 is: a. ₹ 40,000 b. ₹ 50,000 c. ₹ 10,000 d. None of these Answer - (b) Rs.50,000 The amount of subscription to be transferred to income and expenditure account for the year ended 31st March 2021 is: a. ₹ 40,00,000 b. ₹ 20,00,000 c. ₹ 43,20,000 d. ₹ 43,60,000 Answer - (a) Rs.40,00,000 Also Check - CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2025-26 Important Case-Based Questions Case Study 4 Read the following hypothetical text and answer the given questions: Dr. Rajani Mehta a qualified M.B.B.S. doctor got voluntary retirement at the age of 50 years from a renowned hospital. She was residing in a flat of a wide apartment which is surrounded by a slum which is inhabited by economically weaker strata of the society. As the people in that area were not aware about importance of health care, a widespread ailment had been persistently prevailing. Rajani met with some of the well-off people of apartment and decided to open a dispensary named as `LOCAL Clinic’ to provide them cost free medical assistance and make them aware about hygienic living, physical fitness, and economic balance diet. Many of the apartment members agreed to it. She approached health department of the town with her proposal which was accepted and an initial one time grant of ₹.2,00,000 was sanctioned immediately for purchase of medical equipment and test kits for pathological tests. 10 members of the apartment contributed ₹.20,000 each as lifetime subscription to the clinic. Rajni decided to charge ₹10 as one time registration fee from patients. Apart from above Rajni made following transactions for first year:

Rajni informed that during the first year 10,500 patients were registered for treatment and for other services. Taking reference from the above, answer following questions. 1.Not for profit organization prepares (i) Income and Expenditure account (ii) Trading and Profit loss account (iii) Receipt and Payment account (iv) None of the above Options: (a) Only (ii) (b) Only (iii) (c) Both (i) and (ii) (d) Both (i) and (iii) Answer - (d) Both (i) and (iii) 2.Honorarium paid to Physiotherapist and sports teacher Will be posted to (a) Debit side of Income and Expenditure Account. \ (b) Debit side of Receipt and Payment Account. (c) Debit side of Profit and Loss Account. (d) Credit side of Income And Expenditure account Answer - (a) Debit side of Income and Expenditure Account. 3.State whether the following statements are true or false: “Donations received by Ms Rajani Mehta from health department should be capitalized.”

Answer - True 4.Lifetime subscription paid by 10 members will be posted in (a) Expenditure side of Income and Expenditure Account (b) Liability side of closing Balance Sheet (c) Income side of Income and Expenditure Account (d) Assets side of closing Balance Sheet Answer - (b) Liability side of closing Balance Sheet Case Study 5 Sterlingenterprises is a partnership business with Ryan, Williams and Sania as partners engaged in production and sales of electrical items and equipment. Their capital contributions were Rs.50,00,000, Rs.50,00,000 and Rs.80,00,000 respectively with the profit the sharing ratio of 5:5:8. As they are now looking forward to expanding their business, it was decided that they would bring in sufficient cash to double their respective capitals. This was duly followed by Ryan and Williams but due to unavoidable reasons Sania could not do so and ultimately it was agreed that to bridge the shortfall in the required capital a new partner should be admitted who would bring in the amount that Sania could not bring and that the new partner would get share of profits equal to half of Sania’s share which would be sacrificed by Sania only. Consequent to this agreement Ejaz was admitted and he brought in the required capital and Rs.30,00,000 as premium for goodwill. Based on the above information you are required to answer the following questions.

1.What will be the new profit-sharing ratio of Ryan, Williams, Sania and Ejaz? (a) 1:1:1:1 (b) 5:5:8:8 (c) 5:5:4:4 (d) None of the above Answer - ( c) 5:5:4:4 2.What is the amount of capital brought in by the new partner Ejaz? (a) Rs.50,00,000 (b) Rs.80,00,000 (c) Rs.40,00,000 (d) Rs.30,00,000 Answer - (b) Rs.80,00,000 3.What is the value of the goodwill of the firm? (a) Rs.1,35,00,000 (b) Rs.30,00,000 (c) Rs.1,50,00,000 (d) Cannot be determined from the given data. Answer -(a) Rs.1,35,00,000 4.What will be correct journal entry for distribution of Premium for Goodwill brought in by Ejaz? (i) Ejaz Capital A/c ……………...Dr. 30,00,000 To Sania’s Capital A/c 30,00,000 (Being…………………………..) (ii) Premium for Goodwill A/c……Dr. 30,00,000 To Sania’s Capital A/c 30,00,000 (Being…………………………..) (iii) Premium for Goodwill A/c……Dr 30,00,000