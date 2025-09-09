CBSE Class 12 Important MCQs for Half-Yearly Exam 2025 - All Subjects

Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Half Yearly Exam 2025 - to be updated soon

Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Physics Half Yearly Exam 2025 - to be updated soon

CBSE Class 12th Half Yearly Exam 2025 - The CBSE Class 12th Mid Term Examination is a vital benchmark for students to evaluate their preparedness and pinpoint areas needing improvement before the final board exams. The evolving exam structure now heavily features competency-based questions, with a dedicated MCQ section in subjects such as Maths, Chemistry, Biology and Physics. This collection of 50 crucial MCQs per subject acts as a thorough practice resource, encompassing key concepts from the first term's syllabus. Engaging with these questions allows students to familiarize themselves with the exam format, enhance time management skills, and build confidence.

CBSE Class 12 Half Yearly Sample Paper for 2025-26

This table provides a comprehensive overview of the CBSE Class 12 Mid-Term Exam Sample Paper for the academic year 2025-26. Students can utilize this resource to familiarize themselves with the examination pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions expected in the upcoming mid-term examinations.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the CBSE Class 12 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 from the table given below. This will help in better understanding of the subject and scoring well in the exam.

Why should Students refer Important MCQs for Half Yearly Exam 2025?