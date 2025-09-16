School Assembly Headlines Today (17 September): India's Cooling Action Plan, Agricultural Boost, Tax Deadline Extended and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India becomes one of the first countries with a cooling action plan: Bhupender Yadav
-
India sets 2025–26 Rabi food grain production target at 362.5 million tonnes: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
-
Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
-
PM Modi shares Mansukh Mandaviya’s article highlighting Bharatiya Model of governance
-
DHR to Join Special Swachhata Campaign 5.0 from October 2 to Promote Cleanliness and Efficiency
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates 2nd ANTF National Conference of Heads of States and UTs in New Delhi
-
India Emerges as Global Climate Champion Under PM Modi’s Vision of Seva and Sushasan
-
ITR Filing Deadline Extended by One More Day Till Today: CBDT
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Inclusion International Congress Highlights India’s Disability Rights advances and climate commitments
-
India to Make Landmark Presence at Busan International Film Festival 2025 with First Ministerial Delegation
-
Gold Hits All-Time High in Nepal at NPR 217,100 per Tola
-
UN Commission Alleges Israel Committed Acts of Genocide in Gaza; Israel Rejects Findings
-
Mauritius PM Dr Ramgoolam Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi
-
World Ozone Day 2025 Observed Globally Under Theme ‘From Science to Global Action’
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings
-
ICC Rejects PCB’s Demand to Replace Match Referee Andy Pycroft After India-Pakistan Row
-
PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulate Vaishali Rameshbabu on Winning FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025
-
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Defeat Hong Kong by 4 Wickets in Group B Clash
-
Anandkumar Velkumar Wins India’s First-Ever Gold at Speed Skating World Championships
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Close at Record Highs Ahead of Fed Meeting; Dow Inches Up
-
-
Sensex and Nifty Open Higher Amid Mixed Global Cues, US Trade Negotiator Brendan Lynch Arrives in India
-
PM Modi’s Vision Realised as GST Council Slashes Tax on Agricultural Equipment
-
Gold Slips Below ₹1.10 Lakh, Silver Also Declines
-
Rupee Stronger By 6 Paise to Close at 88.21 Against US Dollar
Thought of the Day
"The oak tree is not strengthened by the soft breeze, but by the strong winds that test its roots."
Meaning: This thought uses a powerful metaphor to explain the value of overcoming challenges. A life without problems would make us weak and unprepared. Just as a tree develops deep, strong roots by withstanding storms, we build resilience and inner strength by facing and overcoming difficulties. It reminds us that every obstacle we conquer makes us tougher, wiser, and more capable than we were before. It's an encouragement to see problems not as obstacles, but as opportunities for growth.
