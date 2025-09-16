These two Indian Places are now in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage Sites…

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Discover how Andhra Pradesh’s Erra Matti Dibbalu (Red Sand Dunes) and Tirumala Hills made it to the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage Sites. Learn about their rare geology, unique biodiversity, and global heritage value.

The UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage Sites now includes the Erra Matti Dibbalu (Red Sand Dunes) in Andhra Pradesh and the Tirumala Hills' Natural Heritage, which includes the Eparchaean Unconformity.

A property must first be nominated for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List; hence, being on the Tentative List is an important first step for these two sites. The inclusion shows that the state is committed to safeguarding these areas of natural significance.

Red Sand Dunes (Erra Matti Dibbalu), Visakhapatnam

The Red Sand Dunes, or Erra Matti Dibbalu, are a designated National Geo-heritage Monument that is situated close to Visakhapatnam on the seashore. The formations, which span 1,500 acres and are made of clay, silt, and sand, have a characteristic reddish color that comes from spontaneous oxidation over thousands of years.

The location has sediment layers and dendritic drainage patterns that document variations in climate and sea level over the late Quaternary.

These formations, which were first noted by British geologist William King in 1886, are thought to be uncommon coastal geomorphological phenomena.

Geological Significance of Erra Matti Dibbalu

There are just two other comparable locations in the globe, one in Tamil Nadu and one in Sri Lanka. In 2016, Erra Matti Dibbalu was designated a National Geo-heritage Monument by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). However, experts point out that filming and tourism pose dangers to the site, underscoring the need for better conservation measures.

Tirumala Hills: A Geological Treasure

The Tirupati district's Tirumala Hills are equally important for their ecological, cultural, and geological significance.

The area is home to the Eparchaean Unconformity, a geological boundary that marks a significant juncture in Earth's history when rocks older than 2.5 billion years collide with younger Proterozoic formations of the Cuddapah Supergroup.

Geological Significance of Tirumala Hills

The Natural Arch, also known as Silathoranam, is a remarkable rock formation next to the Tirumala shrine that is thought to be more than 1.5 billion years old.

The Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve and Venkateswara National Park, which include the hills, are home to a variety of plants and animals, such as the endangered Jerdon's Courser, Cycas beddomei, and red sanders. With its rich biodiversity, lush forests, and periodic waterfalls, the site meets several UNESCO criteria for Outstanding Universal Value, including ecological significance, geological significance, and natural beauty.

UNESCO Heritage Value

UNESCO claims that the Erra Matti Dibbalu site can fall within the following Geological World Heritage themes:

  • Theme 2: Tectonic System and 

  • Theme 7: Coastal System (IUCN, 2021).

In the same way, the Tirumala site can fall within 

  • Theme 1: History of Planet Earth and Evolution of Life, as mentioned by McKeever and Narbonne in Geological World Heritage (IUCN-2021). 

