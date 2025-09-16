RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
School Holiday on 17th September 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 16, 2025, 17:52 IST

Check the article below to see the list of states and cities where, on September 17, 2025, schools will not be open due to rain and regional celebrations. Find out about regional observances and announcements of school holidays for Wednesday , September 17, 2025. Schools will remain closed in states like UP, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand and more for Vishwakarma Puja.

School Holiday 12th September, 2025: September 2025 continues to provide a number of school holidays in India because of a mix of regional celebrations and festivals. Schools will remain closed in numerous states on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, following recent closures for Onam, Eid-e-Milad, and local weather alerts. The event is Vishwakarma Puja, a celebration honoring Lord Vishwakarma, the celestial architect and craftsman, which is particularly important to technical students, engineers, artisans, and laborers.

While Vishwakarma Puja is not a national holiday, it is widely celebrated in several states, particularly in the eastern, northern, and north-eastern parts of India. Depending on local customs and government orders, many schools, colleges, offices, and even industrial units will remain shut on this day. Let’s take a detailed look at the states where holidays have been announced or are highly likely.

Why is 17th September 2025 a Holiday?

Every year on Kanya Sankranti, which falls on September 17 in 2025, Vishwakarma Puja is held. The day is seen to be favorable for worshiping tools, equipment, and workspaces, which stand for wealth and secure working environments.

  • In India, factories and workshops perform ceremonies and stay closed.

  • In many states, particularly those in the East and North, schools and universities also announce a holiday, and staff and students take part in local festivities.

  • Additionally, Vishwakarma Jayanti is a significant vacation for students in several places, including Uttar Pradesh, where it is observed as a bank and school holiday.

States Where Schools Will Remain Closed on 17 September 2025

Maharashtra

Vishwakarma Puja is listed as an optional holiday in the calendars of Mumbai, Pune, and other places. But according to sources, a few metropolitan schools might stay closed so that instructors and kids can take part in the celebrations. Private schools are more likely to announce a holiday, particularly those connected to communities that observe the day.

Telangana

According to state updates, 17 September is being marked as Vishwakarma Puja in Telangana. While not a compulsory holiday, many schools and technical institutes are expected to remain closed, particularly in Hyderabad and surrounding industrial hubs.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Vishwakarma Day is observed as a restricted holiday under the state’s official calendar. This means schools may be closed depending on district-level administration or school management decisions. Urban areas with a high number of workers and artisans are likely to see full closures.

Uttar Pradesh

The state of Uttar Pradesh has declared 17 September 2025 as a public holiday for Vishwakarma Puja. Schools, banks, and some government offices will remain shut on this day. Students across the state can expect a confirmed holiday, making UP one of the key states where the closure is statewide.

Punjab and Haryana

Both Punjab and Haryana mark Vishwakarma Jayanti as a restricted holiday. This implies that schools may close in select districts, especially those with large participation in the Puja celebrations. Official circulars are usually issued at the district level.

Eastern and North-Eastern States (West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Tripura)

Viswakarma Puja is celebrated with tremendous devotion in these states. Communities build massive pandals and plan puja events, while schools, colleges, and many places of employment stay closed for the day. This is a frequently observed holiday for students, and it is very likely that it will be observed in all of these areas.

State-Wise Holiday: 17 September 2025

State/Region

Holiday Status on 17 Sept 2025

Reason

Uttar Pradesh

Confirmed Holiday (Schools & Banks)

Vishwakarma Puja

West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tripura

Widespread school closures

Biswakarma Puja

Maharashtra

Likely closures in Mumbai, Pune

Vishwakarma Puja observance

Telangana

Holiday in many schools & technical institutes

Vishwakarma Puja

Rajasthan

Restricted holiday

District-level decision

Punjab & Haryana

Restricted holiday

Local school closures possible

There will be a school vacation on September 17, 2025, in several Indian states, especially in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Jharkhand, where Vishwakarma Puja is thoroughly observed. Although it would rely on district or school management decisions in some areas, states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana may also experience extensive closures.

In an already festive month full of festivals and cultural events, this holiday offers students even another happy respite. Particularly in states where the vacation is marked as restricted, parents and educators are encouraged to confirm by consulting official school notifications or district circulars.

