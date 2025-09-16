School Holiday on 17th September 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 12th September, 2025: September 2025 continues to provide a number of school holidays in India because of a mix of regional celebrations and festivals. Schools will remain closed in numerous states on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, following recent closures for Onam, Eid-e-Milad, and local weather alerts. The event is Vishwakarma Puja, a celebration honoring Lord Vishwakarma, the celestial architect and craftsman, which is particularly important to technical students, engineers, artisans, and laborers. While Vishwakarma Puja is not a national holiday, it is widely celebrated in several states, particularly in the eastern, northern, and north-eastern parts of India. Depending on local customs and government orders, many schools, colleges, offices, and even industrial units will remain shut on this day. Let’s take a detailed look at the states where holidays have been announced or are highly likely.

Why is 17th September 2025 a Holiday? Every year on Kanya Sankranti, which falls on September 17 in 2025, Vishwakarma Puja is held. The day is seen to be favorable for worshiping tools, equipment, and workspaces, which stand for wealth and secure working environments. In India, factories and workshops perform ceremonies and stay closed.

In many states, particularly those in the East and North, schools and universities also announce a holiday, and staff and students take part in local festivities.

Additionally, Vishwakarma Jayanti is a significant vacation for students in several places, including Uttar Pradesh, where it is observed as a bank and school holiday. States Where Schools Will Remain Closed on 17 September 2025 Maharashtra Vishwakarma Puja is listed as an optional holiday in the calendars of Mumbai, Pune, and other places. But according to sources, a few metropolitan schools might stay closed so that instructors and kids can take part in the celebrations. Private schools are more likely to announce a holiday, particularly those connected to communities that observe the day.

Telangana According to state updates, 17 September is being marked as Vishwakarma Puja in Telangana. While not a compulsory holiday, many schools and technical institutes are expected to remain closed, particularly in Hyderabad and surrounding industrial hubs. Rajasthan In Rajasthan, Vishwakarma Day is observed as a restricted holiday under the state’s official calendar. This means schools may be closed depending on district-level administration or school management decisions. Urban areas with a high number of workers and artisans are likely to see full closures. Uttar Pradesh The state of Uttar Pradesh has declared 17 September 2025 as a public holiday for Vishwakarma Puja. Schools, banks, and some government offices will remain shut on this day. Students across the state can expect a confirmed holiday, making UP one of the key states where the closure is statewide.