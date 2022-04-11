Current Affairs in Short: 11 April 2022
R Ashwin has become the first batter to tactically retire out of in the Indian Premier League by Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants on April 10.
R Ashwin becomes first batter to tactically retire out of Indian Premier League
- R Ashwin walked off after two balls of the 19th over when the team’s total was 139 for 4. He scored 28 runs off 23 balls.
- The law states that a batsman retires out if he retires without the umpire’s permission and does not have the permission of the opposing captain to resume his innings.
- If such a return does not occur, the batman is marked as ‘retired out’ and this is considered a dismissal for the purposes of calculating a batting average.
Dipika Pallikal powers India to Historic maiden titles at World Doubles Squash Championships 2022
- Dipika Pallikal has won the women’s and mixed doubles titles with Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal, respectively at the World Doubles Squash Championships 2022.
- Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal, seeded second, and defeated the fourth-seeded English pair Adrian Waller and Alison Waters 11-6, 11-8 in the final to claim the mixed doubles title and become India’s first ever World Doubles Squash Champions.
- Dipika Pallikal made her comeback to the international squash after three years away from the sport.
- Dipika Pallika, who is married to an Indian Cricketer Dinesh Kartik became a mother in 2021.
Shanghai reports over 2,00,000 COVID-19 cases
- Shanghai has reported over 26,000 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. Anxiety has spread over other cities of China including Beijing about similar lockdowns being implemented to contain the outbreak.
- Shanghai has also been reporting a record number of cases every day for the past two weeks. The city has now over 2,00,000 positive covid cases since March 1.
- China has been facing the toughest test of its zero covid policy in the last 2 years as almost the whole country has been in the grip of the current outbreak.
- Guangzhou in South China has suspended the offline classes at the primary and middle school classes.
Emmanuel Macron in France to face Marine Le Pen or Presidential election on April 24
- French Leader Emmanuel Macron and Challenger Marine le Pen have qualified for a very tightly fought Presidential election in France on April 24.
- As the partial results put Macron in first place ahead of Le Pen after the first-round voting, other candidates for the election admitted defeat.
- The pollsters have predicted a very tight runoff with 51% for Emmanuel Macron and 49% for Le Pen. The gap between the two opponents is so tight that the victory either way is within the margin of error.
Saudi Arabia to allow 1 million pilgrims for Hajj in 2022
- Saudi Arabia has announced that it will allow one million pilgrims to perform Hajj pilgrimage in 2022.
- Muslims from within and outside the country will be permitted to perform Hajj as long as they are fully vaccinated against Coronavirus and are under the age of 65.
- As per the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the pilgrims from abroad will also have to present their negative COVID certificate test and will also face additional health precautions.
- The Hajj is one of Islam’s five pillars and a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for all able-bodied Muslims.
