Current Affairs in Short: 11 June 2020

NIRF ranking; IIT Madras tops the overall list, Miranda House best college

• Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, released “India Rankings 2020” (NIRF) of Institutions of Higher Education in various categories on June 11, 2020.

• The Indian Institute of Technology Madras topped the overall list of educational institutions as well as the list of top Engineering institutes.

• Among universities, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was ranked first followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi and Banaras Hindu University.

• Among colleges, Miranda House topped the list followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women and the Hindu College.

India not in community transmission: ICMR Chief

• The Director General of ICMR Balram Bhargava said during a press briefing recently that India is a large country and prevalence of the infection is low, less than 1 percent in small districts. In urban areas, he noted that it may be higher and slightly more higher in containment areas.

• However, he assured that India is not in community transmission. He further said that we have to continue with the strategy of testing, tracing, tracking, and quarantine and continue with the containment measures as we have found success until now.

• He further stated that India is constantly working to ramp up testing capacity. From one lab in January, India has 850 labs now.

Delhi's Jama Masjid to remain closed till June 30

• Delhi's Jama Masjid will remain closed till June 30, 2020 start from midnight today.

• The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari made the announcement through a letter.

• He announced that no congregational prayers will be performed till June 30 in the grand mosque due to the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Centre denies visas to US panel seeking review on religious freedom

• The central government has turned down a travel request from members of a US government panel seeking to review its religious freedom. India denied the request sauing that such foreign agencies had no standing to assess the constitutional rights of citizens.

• The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) called for the world's biggest democracy to be designated a "country of particular concern", along with China, Iran, Russia and Syria.

• The US panel had made the call in April, urging sanctions against officials of the central government after it excluded minority Muslims from the new Citizenship law.

‘Years’ needed to clean up Arctic fuel spill: Russia

• Russia has said that years would be needed to clean up the fuel spill in the Arctic. The Russian investigators on June 10 detained three staff from the power plant, from where the spill originated.

• Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared emergency on June 4, 2020 after a massive fuel spill was detected in the Ambarnaya River in Siberia, which made it turn red.

• The major diesel leakage reportedly took place on May 29, 2020 after a fuel tank at a power plant ruptured in the Siberian city of Norilsk. The power plant is operated by a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel.