Current Affairs in Short: 12 August 2022
Latvia and Estonia have withdrawn from a cooperation group between China and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries.
Current Affairs in Short
National Award-winning singer Shivamogga Subbanna passes away
- National Award-winning Singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away on August 11, 2022, at a hospital in Bengaluru following a heart attack.
- Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing the song ‘Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta’. He became a household name in Karnataka after he sang ‘Baarisu Kannada Dindimava’.
- Known for his work in the field of ‘Sugama Sangeetha’, a genre in which poetry in Kannada is set to music, Subbanna has worked and sung poetries of famous poets.
- Shivamogga Subbanna was also a singer with Akashvani and Doordarshan and had also worked as an advocate.
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks in New Delhi
- The Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah have stressed the need for a different strategy to take cooperative to every Panchayat of India.
- While inaugurating the day-long National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks in New Delhi on August 12, the minister said that a five-year strategy is required for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies PACS in each Panchayat as two lakh Panchayats are yet to have PACS.
- He added that the Central Government has given its approval to the Computerization of PACS with the objective of increasing their efficiency and bringing transparency and accountability to their operations.
- As per the Union Minister, rural cooperative banks have played a significant role in connecting rural India with the country’s economy.
Latvia and Estonia withdraw from Cooperation Group between China and Central and Eastern European countries
- Latvia and Estonia have withdrawn from a cooperation group between China and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries.
- The move has come amid Western Criticism of China over escalating military pressure on Taiwan.
- Both Latvia and Estonia assured that they will continue to work towards constructive and pragmatic relations with China while also respecting the rules-based international order and human rights.
- Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania are among the countries that have remained in the Cooperation format.
Regional Committee Meet on Assam-Arunachal border dispute
- The Government of Assam has been collaborating closely with its counterparts in the neighboring Arunachal Pradesh for a peaceful, comprehensive, and speedy resolution of the border disputes.
- According to the press release, both governments have established 12 regional committees to hasten the process of identifying and quickly resolving the contested territories.
- After a detailed discussion, it was decided that the joint visits by the regional committees of both the states to the areas identified as disputed will be concluded within August 31, 2022.
- Subsequently, by September 15 this year, the Chief Ministers of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will receive the reports from the corresponding regional committees.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.