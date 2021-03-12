Current Affairs in Short: 12 March 2021

Six states including Maharashtra account for 85.6 percent of new COVID-19 cases

•Six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat cumulatively account for 85.6 percent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the past 24 hours. This was reported by the Health Ministry on March 12, 2021.

•India reported 23,285 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,13,08,846 including 1,97,237 active cases, 1,09,53,303 recoveries and 1,58,306 deaths.

•Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases with 14,317 new coronavirus infections, which is 61.48 percent of the daily new cases reported in India. Kerala followed second with 2,133 cases while Punjab reported 1,305 new cases.

•Overall eight Indian states- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana- have been witnessing a spike in daily new cases.

Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19

•Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri informed on March 11, 2021 that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is, however, feeling "fine" and is recovering.

•Chhetri in a tweet from his official Twitter handle said that he would soon be back on the football field.

•Chhetri recently played for Bengaluru FC in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

•He was also named last week in the 35-member list of probables for the upcoming international friendlies that India would be playing against Oman and UAE in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Puducherry declares all students of Class 1 to 9 as 'all pass'

•Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved a proposal on March 11, 2021 to declare all students of Class 1-9 as 'all pass' in this academic year.

•Meanwhile, the students studing in class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board.

•The students of classes 10 and 11 in Mahe and Yanam regions would also be promoted as per the guidelines of the Boards of Education in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

•All schools in the Union Territory will function till March 31 for classes 1 to 9 for five days a week. The summer vacation will begin from April 1st.

•The classes for students studying in Class 10, 11 and 12th will be conducted as per the schedule of examinations of the respective State Boards of Education.

Bihar's RLSP likely to merge with JD(U) on March 14

•The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) is likely to merge with Janata Dal-United on March 14th in Patna, Bihar.

•The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to be present on the occasion. As per senior RLSP leader, the party has convened a two-day meeting at Patna on March 13-14 to seek approval from party workers on the merger with the JD-U. The move follows the party's poor performance in the Bihar State Assembly elections 2020.

•The party led by Upendra Kushwaha failed to secure even a single seat in the 243 member Bihar Assembly. The party had fought the Bihar elections as a part of an alliance comprising Mayawati's BSP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

•The JD(U) on the other hand had fought the elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janta Party.

COVID-19 deaths in US more than World War I, World War II, Vietnam, 9/11 combined: President Joe Biden

•Speaking on the first anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown in the United States, President Joe Biden confronted grief and loss and said that the total deaths caused by COVID-19 in the country is more than deaths in World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and 9/11 combined

•Biden in his first prime time address to the Americans said that "A year ago we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked, denials for days, weeks, then months. That led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness."

•He said that the photos and videos taken in 2019 feel like they were taken in another era. He also stated that "while it was different for everyone, we all lost something. A collective suffering. A collective sacrifice."

•The President highlighted that 2020 was filled with the loss of life and the loss of living but in that loss, "we saw how much there was to gain in appreciation, respect and gratitude."

•He later pointed out that the total deaths in America stand at 527,726, which is more than the deaths during World War I, World War II, The Vietnam war and 9/11 combined. Biden extended his condolences to all families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19 and those who died of non-COVID causes as well. He said they were husbands, wives, sons, daughters, grandparents, friends, neighbours and they leave behind young ones unable to grieve and heal.