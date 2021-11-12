Current Affairs in Short: 12 November 2021

Army to grant permanent commission to 11 women officers

The Indian Army on November 12, 2021, announced that it will grant permanent commission to 11 women officers after the Supreme Court warned of contempt proceedings. The 11 women officers had filed a petition alleging Army’s non-compliance with previous orders by the court.

The Supreme Court has directed the Army to grant permanent commission to the women officers by November 26, 2021.

On February 17, 2020, had passed a verdict directing that permanent commission be granted to women officers in the Army while rejecting the Centre’s stand on excluding women officers on grounds of unequal fitness standards.

Taliban welcomes NSA meeting by India on Afghanistan

Taliban on November 11, 2021, welcomed the Delhi regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. The Taliban group claimed that they have already fulfilled all the demands mentioned for the India conference on Afghanistan.

The Taliban group said it welcomes the India meeting. “We are trying to make solid steps in governance, and countries should not be worried about Afghanistan soil being used against anyone,” said the Taliban Group in media reports.

The National Security Adviser (NSAs) of the National Security Councils of eight countries including India participated in the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. India’s NSA Ajit Doval chaired the meeting.

UN Security Council calls for immediate end to violence in Myanmar

The UN Security Council in a statement dated November 10, 2021, called for an immediate end of violence across Myanmar following the reports of clashes between the armed forces and militant groups.

The UNSC while expressing concern over the violence noted that the ‘recent developments pose particular serious challenges for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons’.

The Council highlighted the need for improving the health and humanitarian situation in Myanmar. The UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths said that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar is deteriorating. The USD 385 million humanitarian support for Myanmar is less than half funded as of yet.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate Road Concretization Project at JNPT Port on November 13

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on November 13, 2021, will inaugurate Road Concretization Project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). Sonowal will also launch the Medical Oxygen Plant at the JNP Hospital.

The JNPT at Navi Mumbai is the premier container handling port in India. The JNPT accounts for approximately 50 per cent of the total containerized cargo volume. It was commissioned on May 26, 1989.

JNPT is ranked 33rd in the list of top 100 Container Ports globally. It is connected to more than 200 ports in the world. It currently operates five container terminals. It also has a shallow Water Berth for general cargo and a Liquid Cargo Terminal.

The JNPT is also developing a satellite port at Vadhvan and four Dry Ports across Nashik, Wardha, Jalna, and Sangli. JNPT has also developed a multi-product SEZ in its owned free hold land across 277 hectares.

India looking at reciprocal, equitable access to foreign markets through FTAs: Union Commerce, Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India is looking at reciprocal and equitable access to foreign markets through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on November 11, 2021.

India is currently negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with countries like the UAE, the UK, and Australia. “A few old FTAs of India which were not balanced have led to an increase in trade deficit with those nations,” added Goyal.

Under an FTA, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. FTAs help in liberalizing norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.

“We are now going through careful stakeholder engagement to negotiate an FTA and ensure that our dairy industry, MSMEs, farmers, and domestic production capacities, employment-oriented sectors, pharma, footwear, textiles, services sector professionals get good market access and opportunities in the foreign market,” said Goyal.