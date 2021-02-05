UN Security Council calls for release of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians

The United Nations Security Council on February 4, 2021, expressed concern over the military coup in Myanmar and also called for the immediate release of President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and other leaders who have been arbitrarily detained by the military.

UNSC issued a statement demanding the release of Myanmar politicians, three days after the military declared its control in the Southeast Asian country in a coup and detained top leaders.

The Security Council is the 15-member council which is the most powerful organization of the governing body. Days after the military coup in Myanmar, police on February 3 charged the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing at least 10 walkie talkies.

UNSC calls for democratic transition in Myanmar:

In its official statement, UNSC emphasized the need for the support of the democratic transition in the country and also further stressed the requirement to uphold the democratic processes and institutions, fully respect fundamental freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, and refrain from violence.

The members of the council also mentioned the restrictions on the journalists, civil society, and media workers. They called for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access to all the people in need in Myanmar, through the re-establishment of United Nations relief flights.

UNSC extends support to regional organizations:

The council has extended its support to the regional organisations, specifically, the Association of South East Asian Nations- ASEAN. UNSC also reiterated their support to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the political independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Myanmar.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi charged by Military:

The police on February 3 charged the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The official from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy confirmed that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction- for illegally importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

Background:

The military coup was launched in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, after days of tension between the military and the government in the aftermath of general elections held in November 2020.

The National League for Democracy led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi had claimed an overwhelming victory in the elections by securing over 80% of the seats. However, some political parties and military of Myanmar had disputed the results and had claimed that the polls were manipulated by irregularities.

The detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians had started in the early morning of February 1, where the political leaders were held in Yangon and other cities. During the coup, the soldiers were said to be out on the streets and other prominent landmarks of Myanmar.