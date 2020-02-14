Current Affairs in Short: 14 February 2020

Over 1700 health workers infected from Coronavirus in China

• In China, a total of 6 six health workers have died and over 1700 workers have been infected from coronavirus so far.

• The Chinese health officials underestimated the risks taken by the doctors and nurses while treating the Coronavirus-infected patients amid a shortage of masks and suits.

• The data was shared after the death of the doctor who raised alarm about the spread of the virus in December. The doctor was silenced by the police officials.

• Till date, 63,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) have been reported from China.

SC takes note of non-compliance of its adjusted gross revenue order

• The Supreme Court recently asked the MDs and Directors of telecommunication companies and other firms that why till date they have not taken any contempt action for non-compliance of apex court’s order to pay gross revenue of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to Department of Telecommunications.

• The Supreme Court bench expressed its anger over DoT's Desk Officer who had put a stay order on the verdict of Supreme Court.

• In its letter, the desk officer clearly asks the authorities to not to take any coercive action against telecommunication companies.

Former IAS officer Rajiv Bansal appointed as CMD of Air India

• Former IAS officer Rajiv Bansal was recently appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India.

• Bansal is currently serving as Additional Secretary in Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

• Bansal is an IAS Officer of 1988 batch from Nagaland cadre.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi on 16 February

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on February 16, 2020 to participate in the Closing Ceremony of Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul Centenary Celebrations.

• During his visit, PM Modi will dedicate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre to the nation.

• Prime Minister will also unveil the 63 ft long Pancha Loha statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

• He will also flag off IRCTC’s Maha Kaal Express.

India, Portugal sign 7 agreements

• India and Portugal on February 14, 2020 signed 7 agreements to boost bilateral cooperation in various fields including transport, industrial, investment, culture and intellectual property rights.

• Both the sides signed agreements soon after the talks between PM Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

• Rebelo de Sousa is on a four-day visit to India along with other Ministers of State.

Indian-origin Alok Sharma to lead UN Climate Summit

• Indian-origin Alok Sharma, the UK Minister, will lead the UN Climate Summit ‘COP26'.

• The climate summit will be hosted by Britain in November 2020.

• Sharma is the Secretary of State of United Kingdom for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2020-21 presented

• Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam recently presented the state budget of nearly Rs 2.41 lakh crore in the state assembly.

• The Tamil Nadu Budget allocates Rs 11000 crore for providing crop loan to farmers through cooperatives.

• The Budget calls for the recruitment of 10,276 police personnel in next year.

• 17,500 solar pump sets will be distributed in 2020-21 by the Centre in the state