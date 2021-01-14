Current Affairs in Short: 14 January 2021

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal recommends constitution of task force for coordinating implementation of National Education Policy

• Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on January 13, 2021 recommended setting up of a task force to coordinate the implementation of the National Education Policy between educational institutions.

• The Minister suggested the formation of a review committee and an implementation committee headed by Higher Education Secretary to ensure speedy implementation of NEP.

• The Minister further emphasised on the need to shift the focus from package culture to patent culture. He also called upon the stakeholders to ensure synergy between NEP implementation and the existing government policies.

25,000 paramedics, doctors to get COVID-19 vaccine in first phase

• India's Paramilitary forces have started gearing up for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which will begin in the country from January 16.

• Around 25,000 of all paramilitary paramedics and doctors will be vaccinated in the first phase, followed by all paramilitary staff, which is close to about 10 lakh people.

• The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also registered a total of 1,92,000 CRPF jawans for vaccination. The force is in the process of getting 1,55,000 more jawans registered for the second phase.

• The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has also completed registration for all jawans and officers, which total to about 1 lakh.

US bans cotton, tomato products from China's Xinjiang region

• The United States on January 13, 2021 banned the entry of cotton and tomato products from China's Xinjiang region amid allegations of forced labour.

• There have been allegations that detainee or prison labour from Uyghurs went into making cotton and tomato products in the region.

• The banned products include apparel, textiles, canned tomatoes, tomato seeds, tomato sauce and other goods made with cotton and tomatoes.

• China has been facing criticism from countries across the globe for its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps.

Snapchat permanently US bans President Donald Trump

• In yet another social media lash back, Snapchat has permanently banned US President Donald Trump's account over his role in inciting violence at the US Capitol riots.

• This follows bans by Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on the personal account of the President.

• Snapchat had announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump's Snapchat account last week.

• The platform said it took the decision of permanently banning the President's account after it repeatedly violated the company's community guidelines over the past several months.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to visit India from January 14-16

• Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is scheduled to visit India from January 14-16, 2021. He will be participating in the sixth India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting during the visit.

• He will also meet his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and is expected to discuss various issues including territorial issues that had triggered tension between the two nations last year. Nepal had published a new political map last year that showed three Indian territories -Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh as a part of Nepal.

• Earlier in November 2020, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had visited Nepal to resettle bilateral ties with Nepal. During his visit, he had extended an invitation to the Nepalese Minister on behalf of the MEA for the next round of the India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting.

• The visit of Nepal's Foreign Minister was originally planned to take place in December 2020 but got postponed due to political tension in Nepal.