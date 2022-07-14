Current Affairs in Short: 14 July 2022
The Indian Parliament will host a farewell for the outgoing Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on July 23.
Parliament to host farewell for outgoing President on July 23
- The Indian Parliament will host a farewell for the outgoing Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on July 23.
- The farewell will be attended by the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other Members of Parliament.
- The farewell will be conducted at 5:30 PM on July 23, 2022. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will give a farewell speech during the event.
I2U2 group to advance hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat
- The I2U2 Grouping comprising US, Israel, India and UAE will advance a hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat, which will comprise 300 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar capacity complemented by battery energy storage system.This was confirmed by leaders of the four countries.
- US President Joe Biden, Israeli PM Yair Lapid, PM Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a joint statement that the US Trade and Development Agency funded a feasibility study for the USD 330 million project.
- Besides this, UAE-based companies are also exploring opportunities to serve as critical knowledge and investment partners.
US, Israel sign security declaration to pose united front against Iran
- US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a security "declaration" on July 14, 2022 affirming their united front against Iran.
- US President Joe Biden said that the United States will use all its 'national power' to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
- Iran president has warned US and its allies against undermining regional security after Biden signed Israel pact.
Centre issues guidelines for Sputnik V vaccine precaution dose
- The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has issued a set of guidelines to chief secretaries of all the states and union territories over the precaution dose for Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
- The letter was issued after the Health Ministry received queries regarding the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine for precaution dose.
- The centre has also written to suggest the states and UTs to increase the uptake of Sputnik Covid vaccine.
Centre alerts states, UTs about key actions for containing Monkeypox
- The central government has written to all states and union territories regarding key actions that can be taken to contain the spread of Monkeypox virus.
- Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan cited a letter sent by the Health ministry earlier on May 31st.
- There is no confirmed case of Monkeypox in India as of now. However, Kerala has reported one suspected case in an individual who returned recently from UAE.
