Current Affairs in Short: 13 July 2022
The Indian Council of Medical Research released a book and a mobile app on July 12, 2022 to guide physicians in dealing with problems related to irrational use of medicines, over and under diagnosis.
Current Affairs in Short: 13 July 2022
PM Modi holds talks with Netherlands PM Mark Rutte
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on July 13, 2022.
- The two leaders discussed India-Netherlands bilateral ties including strategic partnership on water and cooperation in agriculture.
- They also discussed the potential for bilateral cooperation in high technology and other emerging sectors.
- The two leaders also exchanged views on India-EU relations and other regional and global issues including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.
PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16th
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on July 16, 2022.
- He will inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.
J-K sets up transgender welfare board
- The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced the constitution of a transgender welfare board on July 12, 2022 for the protection of the rights and interests of transger persons.
- The board has been created to facilitate the access of the transgender people to government schemes and welfare measures of the union territory.
- The total population of transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir was 4,137, as per 2011 census.
- The J&K Chief Secretary will chair the 13-member transgender welfare board.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to leave for Singapore
- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled Sri Lanka and landed in Maldives on July 13, 2022 on an Air Force plane, will be leaving for Singapore.
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa had left for Maldives early morning on July 13 and will now leave for Singapore later today.
- He had been escorted to an undisclosed location by the local police.
India's first qHPV vaccine to treat cervical cancer
- The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) has given market authorisation to India's first vaccine against cervical cancer.
- The vaccine- Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV)- will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
- SII CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted saying that there will be an Indian HPV vaccine to treat cervical cancer in women for the first time, which would not only be easily accessible but affordable as well.
ICMR releases book, mobile app to guide physicians about common conditions
- The Indian Council of Medical Research released a book and a mobile app on July 12, 2022 to guide physicians in dealing with problems related to irrational use of medicines, over and under diagnosis.
- The book, titled Standard Treatment Workflows (STW) volume III, aims to help physicians remain updated at all levels of public health care.
- It aims to address all problems associated with irrational use of medicines and poor referral practices.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs in Short: 12 July 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.