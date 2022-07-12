Current Affairs in Short: 12 July 2022
Prasar Bharti launches new logo
- India's public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati has unveiled its new logo on July 11, 2-22.
- The new logo was released by I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra in the presence of Prasar Bharati CEO Mayank Kumar Agrawal and other senior officers of Ministry of I&B and Prasar Bharati.
- The new Prasar Bharti logo comprises elements in the central circle and map of India, which signify security, service of trust and perfection for the common man.
PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand on July 12, 2022.
- The airport aims to boost infrastructure development and enhance connectivity and boost ease of living in the region.
- He also inaugurated other development projects in the city worth more than Rs 16,800 crores to improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state.
COVID-19 virus in mutating, says expert
- The COVID-19 virus is constantly mutating and needs to be check, as per Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-chairman of National Indian Medical Association Covid-19 task force.
- The health expert's comments come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. He said that we cannot let the virus run unchecked.
- He said we do not know if the virus will change more or will it change the main infection.
PM Narendra Modi to participate in I2U2 Summit on July 14
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first I2U2 Leaders' Summit on July 14, 2022.
- He will participate in the virtual summit along with Israel PM Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joseph R. Biden.
- The summit is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas including health, water, transportation, energy, space and food security.
Centre delegates power to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor
- The Indian government has delegated Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur with the power to exercise and discharge the functions of the Union Territory under the Electricity Act, 2003.
- The Lieutenant Governor can now exercise the powers under the Electricity Act, 2003.
- The act provides power to consolidate the laws relating to the generation, transmission, distribution and use of electricity.
