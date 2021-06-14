Current Affairs in Short: 14 June 2021

Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur passes away due to COVID-19

• Track legend Milkha Singh's wife, Nirmal Kaur passed away on June 13, 2021 at the age of 85 years. She had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in May 2021.

• The family informed in a statement on June 13, "We are deeply saddened to inform you that Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against Covid-19 at 4 PM today."

• Nirmal Kaur was the former captain of the Indian women's national volleyball team and also former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and was also

Mizoram man with the worlds largest family with 39 wives, 94 children passes away at 76

• Ziona Chana, the Mizoram man who headed the world's largest family with at least 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren, passed away on June 13, 2021 at 76 years.

• Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga bid farewell to him through a tweet, "With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!"

• Zion-a had featured in Ripley's Believe It or Not in 2011 and 2013 for having the world's largest family.

• He reported in a large 100-room, four-story building.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen 'doing well' after collapsing during a match

• Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the field during a match, is currently doing well, informed Director of Football at Danish Football Union, Peter Moller.

• Eriksen had managed to speak to the teammates from the hospital and is doing well.

• The Euro Cup match between Denmark and Finland had to be stopped towards the end of the first half as Eriksen collapsed on the pitch reportedly due to cardiac arrest and had to be given CPR and then rushed off to the hospital.

• He had fortunately regained consciousness while being carried off the field on a stretcher by doctors on the field.

• The match was temporarily suspended but was resumed later when the Danish team decided to come out after Eriksen spoke to them from the hospital and insisted on finishing the match.

• UEFA agreed to restart the match after the request made by players of both teams. Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their tournament opener.

Chirag Paswan removed as LJP's Leader in Lok Sabha

• Chirag Paswan has been removed as the Parliamentary Party leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Lok Sabha. This comes a day after five LJP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of the Party Chief from the position.

• LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras said that the step has been taken to save the party.

• The leader said he has no objections against his nephew as well as the party's National President Chirag Paswan. Paras has been elected as the new leader of the Parliamentary Party. He is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Bangladesh extends land border closure with India till June 30

• The Bangladesh government has extended the closure of its land border with India for passenger travel till June 30, 2021 to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the country. However, the border will remain open for the movement of cargo between the two countries.

• The decision was confirmed by an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The formal notification of the closure is likely to be issued soon by the Cabinet division.

• The land borders between Bangladesh and India have been closed since April 26. The latest extension was supposed to end on June 14 but has now been further extended till June 30.