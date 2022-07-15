Current Affairs in Short: 15 July 2022
NASA announced on July 15, 2022 that it would resume flights to the International Space Station with Russia.
Current Affairs in Short: 15 July 2022
Saudi Arabia opens up airspace to all air carriers
- The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced on July 14, 2022 that the country’s airspace will now be open to all carriers that fullfil its requirements for overflights.
- This is in line with international conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.
- The announcement of an open-skies policy means shorter flights from Asia to Israel.This is a sign that relations between the two countries are warming.
Tokyo to host 2025 World Athletics Championships
- Tokyo, the capital city of Japan will host the 2025 World Athletics Championships.
- This was decided by the World Athletics Council during its meeting in Oregon, United States on July 14, 2022.
- The 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held in Medulin and Pula in Croatia and 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held in Tallahassee, Florida.
PV Sindhu reaches semifinals of Singapore Open 2022
- PV Sindhu beats China's Han Yue in the women's singles category to reach semifinals in the ongoing Singapore Open 2022.
- The double olympic medalist produced a strong comeback after losing the opening set in the ongoing Singapore Open 2022.
- She will now face Japan's Saena Kawakami, world No. 38, in the semifinals.
Italy Prime Minister Draghi offers resignation
- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced on July 14, 2022 said that he would resign from the post after a party in his ruling coalition withdrew support in a confidence vote.
- The senators from one of the biggest parties in Mario Draghi's coalition government, the Five Star Movement, had abstained from voting in the confidence motion, throwing Italy's government into crisis.
- Though the government survived by 172 to 39, Draghi announced that he would not lead a unity government that had no unity.
Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has, however, refused to accept his resignation.
NASA to resume ISS flights with Russia
- NASA announced on July 15, 2022 that it would resume flights to the International Space Station with Russia.
- This comes despite attempts by the west to isolate Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.
- NASA said in a statement that it will resume integrated crews on US crew spacecraft and the Russian Soyuz to ensure continued safe operations of the International Space Station.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs in Short: 14 July 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.