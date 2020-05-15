Current Affairs in Short: 15 May 2020

Tribal Affairs Minister launches 'GOAL' programme

• Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda launched the “GOAL" - Going Online As Leaders - programme during a webinar in New Delhi on May 15, 2020.

• The programme is designed to provide mentorship to tribal youth through digital mode.

• The programme aims to act as a catalyst to explore hidden talents of the tribal youth, which will help in their personal development as well as contribute to all-round upliftment of their society.

Liberation war fighter Anisuzzaman passes away in Dhaka

• Reputed Professor Anisuzzaman passed away on May 14, 2020 in Dhaka after a brief illness. He was 83.

• He was a noted literary personality, educationist and national Professor. He was a reputed scholar and leading intellectual of Bangladesh who had made a great contribution in the field of Bangla language and literature.

• He was a liberation war fighter. He had also participated in the language movement against Pakistan.

• He was born in Kolkata in 1937. His family moved to Bangladesh shortly after Indian independence in 1947.

UNSC reform process, negotiations postponed indefinitely

• The meetings of the Intergovernmental Negotiations to discuss the UNSC reforms have been postponed "until further notice" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken as in-person meetings are currently suspended at the UN headquarters.

• The decision was conveyed to the President of the 74th UN General Assembly session Tijjani Muhammad-Bande through a letter by the co-chairs of the negotiations- UAE’s permanent representative to the UN Lana Nusseibeh and Polish Ambassador to the UN Joanna Wronecka.

• The co-chairs stated that they have invited the member states to remain engaged and continue to explore possible options for work continuity. The Intergovernmental Negotiations were scheduled to be held on March 26-27 and April 27-28.

Telangana’s Telia Rumal, Jharkhand’s Sohrai Khovar painting get GI Tag

• Telangana’s Telia Ruma and Jharkhand’s Sohrai Khovar painting recently received the Geographical Identification (GI) Rag.

• The application for the Sohrai Khovar painting of Jharkhand was made by Sohra Kala Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti.

• The application for the Telia Rumal of Telangana was made by the Consortium of Puttapaka Handloom Cluster.

Karnataka CM announces Rs 500 crore worth financial package to benefit 10 lakh maize growers

• Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a financial package of Rs 500 crore to benefit 10 lakh maize growers in state on May 15, 2020.

• Under the package, each maize grower will get 5000 rupees. Around 40,250 ASHA workers will be given incentives worth Rs 3000 rupees per head for performing their duties during the pandemic.

• The Karnataka CM also announce Rs 5000 worth financial package for those rearing sheep and goat. This is the third financial package announced by the Chief Minister. He had earlier announced Rs 1,610 crore worth package and Rs 162 crore worth package for those in distress due to the lockdown.