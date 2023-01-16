Current Affairs in Short: 16 January 2023

The film had already won a Golden Globe for Best Song with the song Naatu Naatu, despite opposition from Rihanna's Lift Me Up.

RRR won Best Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film. In addition, RRR received nominations for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Visual Effects.

The 28th Critics Choice Honors was conducted on January 16, 2023, IST, and SS Rajamouli's RRR won two awards, making India proud once again.

Kerala’s Kollam district has been declared the first constitution-literate district of India.

The chief minister declared Kollam to be India's first constitution-literate district, saying that constitutional ideals must be integrated into our daily lives and government in order to attain comprehensive constitutional literacy.