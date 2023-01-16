Current Affairs in Short: 16 January 2023
RRR won Best Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film at Critics Choice Honors 2023. In addition, RRR received nominations for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Visual Effects.
RRR won Critics Choice Awards 2023 for Best Foreign Language Film
- The 28th Critics Choice Honors was conducted on January 16, 2023, IST, and SS Rajamouli's RRR won two awards, making India proud once again.
- RRR won Best Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film. In addition, RRR received nominations for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Visual Effects.
- The film had already won a Golden Globe for Best Song with the song Naatu Naatu, despite opposition from Rihanna's Lift Me Up.
Kerala’s Kollam to be considered as first Constitution Literate District of India
- Kerala’s Kollam district has been declared the first constitution-literate district of India.
- The chief minister declared Kollam to be India's first constitution-literate district, saying that constitutional ideals must be integrated into our daily lives and government in order to attain comprehensive constitutional literacy.
- As part of the initiative, about 16.3 lakh persons over the age of ten in the area have been taught various elements of the Constitution.
Miss Universe 2023: R’Bonney Gabriel grabbed the title
- R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022 on January 15, 2023.
- Divita Rai of India, who finished in the top 16, was unable to advance in the beauty contest held in New Orleans.
- Venezuela and the Dominican Republic were the other two countries in the top three.
Google paid a special tribute to Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav through its Doodle
- On January 15, 2023, Google Doodle paid tribute to Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, independent India's first individual Olympic medalist, as the wrestler celebrated his 97th birthday.
- Jadhav, a bantamweight wrestler, earned bronze in Helsinki in 1952 after losing in the sixth round against Japanese Shohachi Ishii.
- In addition, the wrestler competed in the 1948 Olympics. However, because of his lack of expertise on the mat, he may finish sixth.
DotFEST Festival has been organized in Odisha
- The second edition of 'Dot Fest,' a part of city festivals commemorating the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, will be held in Odisha from January 15 to 29, 2023.
- The event will be organized with a slew of activities including Bollywood superstars and international storytellers.
- As part of the festival, six main festivals and activities will be held, including Bhubaneswar live, an international cuisine festival, the story-telling festival BhuFesto, Ekamra walks, a night flea market, and the 'Sebe-O-Ebe' picture show.
