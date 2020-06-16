Current Affairs in Short: 16 June 2020

Decision to resume international flights to be taken in coming month: Civil Aviation Minister

• The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated on June 16, 2020 that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month.

• The Minister said that they are confident that in the coming month they will start making decisions on resuming international flights. He, however, said that he cannot give a timeline for the same as it would be done only after taking into confidence all the stakeholders and passengers.

• The centre has intimated all stakeholders and passengers that the decision to resume international flights is not easy, as it requires engaging in discussions with all the states in the country and the international agencies.

Delhi Government to install CCTV cameras in all dedicated COVID hospitals within 24 hours

• The Delhi Government on June 16, 2020 directed its Public Works Department to set up CCTV cameras in all COVID wards in its dedicated coronavirus hospitals.

• The order followed a direction by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in all COVID wards in the national capital for proper monitoring of services and ensuring patients' issues are resolved.

• The PWD will install CCTV cameras in all COVID wards within 24 hours and submit a compliance report.

Maharashtra signs MOUs worth Rs 16,100 crore with 12 global corporations

• Maharashtra government on June 15, 2020 signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with 12 global corporations from China, US, South Korea, Singapore and India.

• Some of the prominent companies investing in Maharashtra include ExxonMobil, Great Wall Motors Company, API Motors and United Phosphorus.

• The Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 16,100 crore were signed for various developmental projects in information technology, I-T enabled services, automobile, oil and petroleum, chemicals, logistics and food processing sectors. Around 40,000-acre land has been earmarked for these projects.

India 9th largest FDI recipient in 2019: UN

• India received USD 51 billion in foreign investment in 2019, stated the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in its report.

• The report revealed that India was the world's ninth-largest recipient of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and it said that the nation’s large market will continue to attract market-seeking investments.

• India was among the top five FDI recipient economies in the developing Asia region and the largest in South Asia.

• The foreign direct investment in India has increased by 20 percent, sustaining the country's upward FDI trend. Most of the investments were in information and communication technology and the construction industry.

EPFO launches facility to allow online settlement of claims from its regional offices

• The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has recently launched a multi-location claim settlement facility, which will allow online settlement of claims from any of its regional offices.

• This would all types of online claims including provident fund, pension, partial withdrawal and transfer claims.

• The move will help reduce delays by uniformly distributing the claim settlement related workload nationwide.