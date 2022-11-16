Current Affairs in Short: 16 November 2022
Government appoints Arvind Virmani as a full-time member of NITI Aayog
- The Government of India has appointed the senior economist Dr. Arvind Virmani as a full-time member of the file.
- NITI Aayog presently has three members- Dr. V K Saraswat, Professor Ramesh Chand, and Dr. VK Paul.
- Virmani served as the Chief Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government from 2007-09.
- Arvind Virmani’s appointment as a full-time member of NITI Aayog has been approved by Prime Minister Modi. A notification to this effect was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on November 15.
IPL 2023 Retention
- The complete list of players retained, released, and traded by all IPL 2023 franchises has been made public, after the end of the retention deadline on November 15, 2022.
- The biggest news of the Retention Day is Kieron Pollard’s retirement, while Dwayne Bravo has been released by Chennai Super Kings.
- Mayank Agarwal has also been let go by Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad has released Williamson and Pooran, freeing up 24.75 crores.
- The mini-auction of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be taking place on December 23 in Kochi, Kerala.
UK approves three thousand work visas for young Indian professionals
- The Government of the United Kingdom has given its approval for three thousand work visas for young professionals from India to work in the country each year.
- While highlighting the strength of the India-UK migration and mobility partnership agreed upon in 2021, the UL government said that India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme.
- As per the UK Home Office data, around 1,18,000 Indian students received a UK student visa in the year ending June 2022, an 89 percent rise from the previous year.
- The development has come after Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak met during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 15, 2022.
Indian Army commemorates 60 years of Battle of Walong
- Indian Army celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of the Battle of Walong, an effulgent example of unique bravery, guts & sacrifice by the Indian Army against the Chinese aggression in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh.
- 60 years ago during the 1962 Sino-India war, the Indian Army gave a bloody nose to the Chinese in the Battle of Walong.
- The month-long Diamond Jubilee Celebrations started on October 17, 2022, wherein it was inaugurated by Lt. Gen RC Tiwari, AVSM, SM, GOC, Spear Corps at Walong.
