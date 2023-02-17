Current Affairs in Short: 17 February 2023

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recently shared a list of sites which include the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat and the Gomti River in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Excavations are to be performed in 31 sites in total. Several state government sites are 16 in number and universities are also mentioned on the list. It comprises excavation projects in Pratima Garh and surrounding areas and Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu.

This is going to be undertaken by the respective state governments. One of the regions selected for the mission is Harwan in Srinagar, J&K. This area is an important part of Buddhist history as it is believed that the 4th Buddhist council was held here in the 1st or 2nd century CE.