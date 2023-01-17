Current Affairs in Short: 17 January 2023
The 21st edition of the Bilateral Naval Exercise VARUNA between India and France began on the Western Seaboard.
21st edition of Naval Exercise, Varuna starts between India and France
- On January 16, 2023, the 21st edition of the Bilateral Naval Exercise VARUNA between India and France began on the Western Seaboard.
- The drill, which will go through January 2023, will include advanced air defense exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment, and other marine activities.
- According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, this exercise allows participants to learn from one another's best practices.
Vidisha to be first district for deployment of innovative 5G use cases
- Vidisha, an aspirational district in Madhya Pradesh, is the first district in India to adopt innovative 5G use cases supplied by entrepreneurs on the ground.
- It is a collaborative effort between the Vidisha District Administration and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
- DoT is leading the '5G use case promotional pilot' in Vidisha for deploying 5G/4G/IoT innovative solutions for startups and SMEs.
Sri Lanka to introduce its stamp with Jawaharlal Nehru’s portrait on its 75th Independence Day
- Sri Lanka's government is preparing to issue stamps commemorating the country's 75th anniversary of independence.
- According to the Sri Lankan President's Media Division, the commemorative stamp would feature a portrait of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
- The country, which is in the grip of a financial crisis, will commemorate its 75th anniversary of independence on February 4, 2023.
Viacom 18 bagged Women’s IPL media rights
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on January 17, 2023, that Viacom 18 had secured the media rights for the next Women's IPL for a staggering Rs 951 crore over a five-year period.
- The cricket body held an auction for the T20 League in Mumbai.
- In March 2023, the Indian cricket board is set to begin its ambitious franchise-based T20 competition for women players, similar to the Indian Premier League.
