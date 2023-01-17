Current Affairs in Short: 17 January 2023

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, this exercise allows participants to learn from one another's best practices.

The drill, which will go through January 2023, will include advanced air defense exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment, and other marine activities.

On January 16, 2023, the 21st edition of the Bilateral Naval Exercise VARUNA between India and France began on the Western Seaboard.

Vidisha, an aspirational district in Madhya Pradesh, is the first district in India to adopt innovative 5G use cases supplied by entrepreneurs on the ground.

It is a collaborative effort between the Vidisha District Administration and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).