Current Affairs in Short: 18 January 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second phase of the Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 in Basti, Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.
PM Modi inaugurates 2nd phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh in Basti, Uttar Pradesh
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second phase of the Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 in Basti, Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing on January 18, 2023.
- Modi stated on the occasion that sports tournaments should be a continuous process to improve player training.
- He also said that our society's attitude toward sports is changing, which has resulted in India's best-ever performance in the Olympics and Paralympics.
Pankaj Kumar Singh, to be appointed as deputy NSA of India
- Pankaj Kumar Singh, a retired director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), was named deputy national security adviser on January 16, 2023.
- Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, has been given a two-year re-employment contract.
- Singh stepped down as BSF chief on December 31, 2022. When Singh took command of the BSF on August 31, 2021, he made history as the first son and father to hold the top post in a paramilitary force during their careers.
Sibi George has been concurrently accredited as next ambassador to Marshall Island
- Sibi George (IFS: 1993), the current Indian Ambassador to Japan, has been concurrently accredited as the next Indian Ambassador to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, with residence in Tokyo.
- He is expected to begin the assignment soon.
First G20 Health Working Group under India’s G20 presidency begins in Thiruvananthapuram
- The first meeting of the G20 Health Working Group under India's G20 presidency began in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
- Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, launched the three-day event.
- She stated on the occasion that pandemic policy must be a defining part of our health policy because any health crisis today leads to an economic crisis due to the interconnected nature of the world.
Krishna Vavilala: Indian-American awarded with MLK Grand Parade Special award
- As the United States commemorated the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., Indian-American Krishna Vavilala received the MLK Grande Parade Special Award for his contributions to connecting the Indian diaspora with mainstream America.
- Vavilala, 86, a longtime Houston resident and the founder and chairman of the Foundation of India Studies (FIS), has previously led several MLK Grande Parades.
- He also dressed as Mahatma Gandhi with the sole purpose of bringing the Indian community closer to the Black community, based on nonviolent principles that both Gandhi and MLK Jr. had followed.
