Current Affairs in Short: 18 September 2020

Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha

• The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on September 18, 2020. The Bill amends the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

• Speaking on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the centre is committed to ensuring that all kinds of medicines are available to the citizens.

• The Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 sets up the Central Council of Homoeopathy which regulates homeopathic education and practice. The Bill replaces the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 that was promulgated on April 24, 2020.

Union govt approves amendment in FDI policy in Defence Sector

• The Union Government has approved the amendment in Foreign Direct Investment Policy in Defence Sector. The Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that for new licensees, FDI is allowed upto 74 percent through the automatic route and beyond 74 percent will be permitted through the government route.

• The Minister further said that for existing licensees, infusion of fresh foreign investment up to 49 percent will be allowed by making a declaration of change or transfer within 30 days.

• The move aims to enhance ease of doing business and contribute to the growth of investment, income and employment. The foreign investments in the defence sector shall be subject to scrutiny on grounds of national security.

Gujarat CM announces subsidy schemes for e-scooters, rickshaw

• Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an assistance scheme to encourage the use of battery-operated two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the state. The announcement was made to check air pollution in the state.

• The state government will provide a subsidy of 12,000 rupees to school students studying in Standard-9th to colleges for battery-operated two-wheelers. The government is also targeting to provide such subsidies for 10,000 such vehicles.

• Similarly, the state will provide a subsidy of Rs 48,000 for three-wheeler e-rickshaw for individual and institutional beneficiaries. This subsidy will be given for 5000 e-rickshaws.

• The state Chief Minister also announced a 50-lakh rupee scheme towards creating the necessary infrastructure for charging e-vehicles.

UP Government to give cows to families with malnourished children

• In a unique move, the UP state government has decided to provide cows to families with malnourished children to ensure the availability of milk for them.

• The step was undertaken under the 'Poshan Abhiyan’ campaign will help in bringing down the level of malnourishment among children and women in the state.

• The State Government has decided to give cattle from its cow shelters in the state under the Chief Minister Destitute Cow Participation Scheme to the families with have malnourished children or women as cow milk will be extremely useful in removing malnutrition.

• As per the order issued to all district magistrates of the state, the cows will be given to the families who are willing to keep them and also have available space for them. If the family wishes so, it will also be given an opportunity to choose a cow at the cow shelter.

• An amount of Rs 30 per day will also be given through DBT to the family for taking care of the cow.

WHO calls for protective equipment for frontline medical workers

• The World Health Organization has called for frontline medical workers to be provided with protective equipment to prevent them from being infected with the Novel Coronavirus and potentially spreading it to their patients and families.

• WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said one of the keys to keeping patients safe is keeping health workers safe.

• He said that health workers are not only exposed to infection but also to stress, burnout, stigma, discrimination and even violence. He said, now more than ever, it is our duty to give health workers the safe working conditions, the training, the pay and the respect they deserve.

• WHO launched a charter on health worker safety, which we invite all countries, hospitals, clinics and partners to endorse and implement.