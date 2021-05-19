Current Affairs in Short: 19 May 2021

Centre asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update

•The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sent a notice to WhatsApp asking it to withdraw its updated privacy policy.

•The Ministry stated that the updated privacy policy undermines the values of informational privacy and data security.

•The Ministry has given WhatsApp time till May 25th to respond to the notice.

Centre extends FCRA registration certificate validity

•The government of India has extended the validity of the FCRA registration Certificate of entities that have expired or are about to expire between September 29, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

•The validity of the certificate has been extended till the end of September 2021. The decision was taken in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

•The deadline for opening an FCRA bank account has also been extended till June 30, 2021.

Rajasthan declares Mucormycosis as an epidemic

•The Rajasthan government has declared black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis as an epidemic.

•The decision was taken as the number of cases of fungus infection is increasing in the state. The disease primarily affects those who have had prolonged stays in the hospital for COVID treatment.

•The disease has now been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020.

•The state government has instructed the hospitals to stick to limited use of steroids during treatment of Covid patients to avoid Black Fungus.

•People with diabetes are reportedly more at risk of getting the infection.

UP govt to take responsibility of children who lost parents to COVID

•The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it will take full responsibility for all children who have lost their parents in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

•UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that such children are an asset to the state and that his government will take care of them and will look after their health, education and security.

•He has instructed the state's women and child development ministry to prepare a comprehensive work plan for these children.

Karnataka CM announces Rs 1250 crore worth relief package for those distressed by Covid lockdown

•Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced a relief package worth Rs 1250 crore for those distressed by the Covid infused lockdown.

•The relief package will cover all auto-rickshaw drivers, maxi cab drivers and taxi drivers. They will be given Rs 3000 each. Around 2.10 lakh drivers are expected to benefit from the decision.

•The construction workers in the state will also be given Rs 3000, while the workers in the unorganised sector like barbers, tailors, washermen, rag pickers, potters, mechanics, domestic workers and leather industry workers will be given Rs 2000 as a relief.

•The street-side vendors, registered under Atma Nirbhar Nidhi, will also get Rs 2000.