Current Affairs in Short: 19 November 2020

GPS Tracker attached to world’s last surviving White Giraffe

•Conservationists attached a GPS tracker on the world’s last surviving white giraffe in north-east Kenya on November 8, 2020 to protect it from poachers.

•The GPS device will give real-time information on the movement of the giraffe to the Conservation Group. The device has been attached to one of the giraffe’s ossicones, the horn-like protuberances on its head.

•The giraffe is currently based in Garissa County, eastern Kenya. The white giraffe was first discovered in 2017 along with its calf and in August 2019, she gave birth to another calf. However, poachers killed two of his family members in March 2020, leaving behind only one giraffe.

Haryana Health Minister offers to be first volunteer for Covaxin phase 3 trial

•Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which will start in the state on November 20.

•The Minister himself tweeted informing that the trial for the third phase of Covaxin, the COVID vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech will start in Haryana from November 20th.

•He stated that he has offered himself as the first volunteer to get vaccinated.

UN adopts resolution that seeks urgent resolution of Rohingya crisis

•The United Nations has adopted a resolution tabled by the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) and the European Union (EU) that calls for urgent resolution of the Rohingya crisis.

•It was adopted on November 18, 2020 with 132 countries voting in favour, 9 against and 31 abstentions.

•The resolution calls for specific action on the part of Myanmar to address the root cause of the Rohingya crisis including granting them citizenship rights and ensuring safe and sustainable return to their homes.

•The resolution further expressed appreciation for the Bangladesh government for its humanitarian act of sheltering the displaced Rohingyas and has called upon other countries to support Bangladesh in its efforts.

COVID-19 vaccine most likely to be available in two months

•Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has expressed confidence that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to people in India in two months. He was speaking virtually at a FICCI programme.

•The Health Minister also shared that a tentative guideline has been planned for the distribution of vaccines.

•He said that initially the COVID vaccine will be administered to the corona warriors and after them, it will be administered to people above 65 years of age.

•An estimated 400 to 500 million doses of the vaccine will be available by July and August 2021, which will be administered to 30-35 crore people initially.

Former PM Indira Gandhi’s 103rd birth anniversary observed

•The 103rd birth anniversary was observed of India’s first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi on November 19, 2020.

•Indira Gandhi served as the Prime Minister of India from 1966 to 1977 and then from 1980 till her assassination in 1984.

•Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi was the daughter of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

•Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi visited Indira Gandhi Memorial and her Samadhi-Shakti Sthal to pay their tributes to the late leader. Besides them, several top leaders remembered Mrs. Gandhi on this special occasion and paid tribute to her including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World Toilet Day observed today

•World Toilet Day was observed on November 19, 2020 with the theme ‘Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change’.

•The day is observed to celebrate toilets and raise awareness regarding how almost 4.2 billion people are living without proper access to safely managed sanitation.

•The day is about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6- Water and Sanitation for all by 2030.

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the occasion saying that “On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve to achieve Toilet for all.