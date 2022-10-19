Current Affairs in Short: 19 October 2022
Current Affairs in Short
211 Special Trains run to meet the festival rush
- Indian Railways is running 211 special trains for the convenience of rail travellers to meet the festival season rush.
- Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations such as Azamgarh, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar.
- The Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers.
- The Indian Railways had earlier also notified the 179 special services before the beginning of the festive season.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates Mega Cleanliness Drives from Chandni Chowk
- Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Mega Cleanliness Drives under Swachh Bharat 2022 from Chandni Chowk, Delhi.
- The main aim of the drive is to consolidate the efforts of Swachh Bharat 2022 by the Department of Youth Affairs.
- The month-long nationwide Swachh Bharat 2022 was launched on the 1st of October from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
- The program started with the objective of the collection of one crore Kilogram of waste in the span of one month.
Global Youth Climate in Bangladesh
- Youth from 70 countries will participate in a Global Youth Climate Summit which will be inaugurated on October 20, 2022, in Khulna, Bangladesh.
- The three day-summit which will be held between October 20-22 will bring together 650 youth in a hybrid format with 150 youth participating in person and 500 online.
- The Global Youth Leadership Center is also being launched as a global organisation to mobilize youth, particularly from the Global South to tackle the climate crises.
- Khulna has been chosen as the inaugural venue of GYLC as it is one of Bangladesh’s most climate-vulnerable regions.
Government launches Integrated Pensioners’ Portal for Central Government Employees
- The Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh launched an Integrated Pensioners’ Portal for the Central Government pensioners.
- The latest portal will act as a one-stop solution for all the needs of pensioners. BHAVISHYA, a portal for pension payment and tracking system is being integrated with the pension Seva portal of the State Bank of India (SBI).
- As per the Government, the portal will enable the pensioners to get all the information and services in one place with a single login.
