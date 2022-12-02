Current Affairs in Short: 2 December 2022
The United States and Japan have announced fresh sanctions on North Korea, in response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile tests.
Current Affairs in Short
Government advises FM Radio Channels not to glorify drugs, alcohol, weaponry, and gun culture
- The Government of India has asked the FM Radio Channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying drugs, alcohol, weaponry, gangster, and gun culture.
- The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in an advisory that the broadcast of such songs or content is in violation of the AIR Programme code.
- It further said that the Grant of Permission Agreement provides that the permit holder shall follow the same program and Advertisement codes as followed by All India Radio.
- The Advisory also stated that any violation shall entail penal action in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in the GOPA. It said that the contents affect children of impressionable age and give rise to a culture of gangsters.
China signals most significant refinement in Zero COVID Strategy
- China’s Vice Premier Sun Chauhan who is also the most senior official responsible for its COVID response has said that the country is facing a new situation in epidemic prevention and control as the lethality of Omicron has weakened.
- This is seen as a potential hint for the shift from Beijing’s Zero COVID Strategy which has sparked days of nationwide protests and evoked strong support from the UN, the US, and other nations.
- This is also the first time that the senior Chinese official has acknowledged the change in the nature of the virus, in a softening of rhetoric on the country’s strong COVID-19 control measures.
- Sun’s remarks which followed the eruption of the rare protests against the restrictions under the Zero COVID Policy underlined the significance of constantly optimizing the country’s covid response.
NADA to host inclusion conclave to sharpen focus on athletes with disabilities
- The National Anti-Doping Agency will host an Inclusion Conclave on December 2 to sharpen the focus on anti-doping education and processes for athletes with disabilities.
- NADA has already developed comprehensive modules on anti-doping education and awareness in the Universal Design of Learning for athletes with disabilities.
- UDL is a multi-modal framework to improve and optimize teaching and learning for all persons using sign language visual representation, transcribed subtitles and content audit.
- NADA has also conducted sensitization workshops for Dope Control Officers who collect samples from athletes with disabilities and has upgraded the DCO kit for such athletes.
US, Japan announce fresh sanctions on North Korea after ballistic missile tests
- The United States and Japan have announced fresh sanctions on North Korea, in response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile tests.
- The US Department of Treasury has said that the office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned three North Korean senior officials who have led the organizations linked to the development of Weapons of Mass destruction.
- Meanwhile, North Korea said that its missile tests were in response to provocations by the United States and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.