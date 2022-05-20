Current Affairs in Short: 20 May 2022
Current Affairs in Short
WHO to convene emergency meeting over Monekypox Outbreak
- The World Health Organisation has decided to convene an emergency meeting of the experts to discuss the Monkeypox outbreak in wake of the rapidly rising cases.
- The agenda of the meeting is believed to be the ways of virus transmission, its high prevalence in gays and bisexual men, as well as the situation with vaccines.
- Since early May 2022, Monkeypox cases have been witnessed in several countries cross the world including Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia, Italy and Canada.
- A case of Monkeypox was confirmed on May 7 in England in a patient who had travelled from Nigeria.
PV Sindhu storms into semi-finals in Thailand Open 2022
- Two time Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu has stormed into the semi finals of the Thailand Open 2022 by beating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter finals of the event.
- Playing in Court-1, Sindhu won the match by a margin of 21-15, 20-22, 21-13. She dominated the first game, winning it by 21-15.
- On May 19, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Yu Jin Sim of South Korea in straight games in the second round match of the Thailand Open in women’s Singles category.
- Earlier that day, Indian Shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out losing to Line Christopherson of Denmark in the second round of Women’s Singles Category.
Amritsar- Jamnagar Greenfield Corridor to be completed by September 2024
- The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield Corridor is being constructed in a full capacity.
- He said that corridor is one of the most important greenfield corridors which is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India.
- In a series of tweets, the Union Minister stated that Bikaner to Jodhpur section of 277 kms is targeted to be completes and opened to public by the end of 2022.
- The flagship Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs. 26 thousand crores.
Union Minister Amit Shah to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from May 21, 2022.
- During the two-day visit to the northeastern state, the Home Minister will attend public events, inaugurate various development projects and interact with the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal.
- He is also slated to attend ‘Swarn Jayanti Samaroh’ in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on his day one visit to the state.
- Amit Shah will also take part in Bada Khaana- a collective meal where all the ranks of army personnel and CAPF troops eat together.
Sri Lankan PM declares country bankrupt amid fuel crisis and food shortages
- The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared the country bankrupt as it faces fuel crisis and food shortages.
- The Prime Minister said that the last administration is to blame for the country has come to a point where it is bankrupt which has never happened before.
- He added that Sri Lanka has no dollars, no rupees and is not in a stable position. Most of Sri Lanka’s petrol stations have run dry as the island nation battles its worst economic crisis.
