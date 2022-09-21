Current Affairs in Short: 21 September 2022
The International Cricket Council confirmed that the ICC World Test Championship final in 2023 will be played at The Oval in London.
Schedule of 8th edition of Women Asia Cup 2022 announced
- The President of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah announced the schedule of the 8th edition of Women Asia Cup 2022.
- The tournament will start on October 1 this year and will see seven teams playing for the coveted cup with the final scheduled to be played on October 15.
- Women Asia Cup 2022 will feature Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, UAE, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.
- Bangladesh will host the tournament and the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. India will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka and will play its opening match on October 1.
India, Egypt sign MoU to bolster defence cooperation between two nations
- India and Egypt have agreed to identify the proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of the two nations in a time-bound manner.
- Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with his Egyptian counterpart General Mohammed Zaki in Cairo.
- The two ministers also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to bringing peace and stability to the world.
- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of defence to pave the way for enhancing defence cooperation was also signed.
Russian President Putin announces partial military mobilisation
- The President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly 7 months and Moscow seems to be losing ground on the battlefield.
- As per the officials, the total number of reservists to be called up is 3,00,000. Putin’s televised address to the nation came a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced their plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.
- His remarks also come against a backdrop of the UN General Assembly at which Russia was warned about its plans.
- In his address, Vladimir Putin said that he signed a decree on the partial mobilization, which is due to start soon.
ICC confirms the venues for finals of World Test Championship editions of 2023, 2025
- The International Cricket Council confirmed that the ICC World Test Championship final in 2023 will be played at The Oval in London with the 2025 edition to take place at Lord’s.
- The two venues in London will succeed Southampton, which hosted the inaugural final between New Zealand and India in 2021.
- The Oval in London has previously hosted the finals of the 2004 and 2017 editions of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.
- South Africa and Australia are currently the top two teams in the standings, with a host of teams on their trail, hoping to surpass them on the table.
