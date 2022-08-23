Current Affairs in Short: 23 August 2022
The Government of India has nominated the dance form Garba to be inscribed on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.
Current Affairs in Short
Garba nominated to be inscribed on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list
- The Government of India has nominated the dance form Garba to be inscribed on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.
- The Director of UNESCO said that after the inclusion of Durga Puja on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage representative in 2021, India has now nominated Garba for 2022.
- He further added that the next meeting of UNESCO is in November & hopefully there will be yet another beautiful Indian festival Garba inscribed on UNESCO’s cultural heritage list.
- India was elected by UNESCO to serve on the distinguished intergovernmental committee of the 2003 Convention for safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage in July.
Government grants permission to defence forces to buy emergency weapons through Make in India
- The Government of India has granted permission to the defense forces to buy emergency weapons through the Make in India route.
- The approval has been given at a meeting which was chaired by the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh.
- The equipment in these deals will be delivered within a time frame of 3 months to one year.
- The Defence Forces have also benefitted from these powers as the Indian Air Force and the Army received Heron unmanned aerial vehicles which proved very useful for surveillance in Ladakh as well as in the Northeast.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Tashkent to attend SCO Defence Minister’s meeting
- The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh has reached Tashkent in Uzbekistan to attend the SCO Defence Minister’s meeting.
- During his visit, the minister will hold bilateral meetings with Uzbekistan’s Defence Minister Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov.
- The Defence Minister will also meet the Defence Ministers of member countries of SCO. Various bilateral and mutual interests will be discussed in the meetings.
- During his stay, Rajnath Singh will pay homage at the monument of Late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and also meet the Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan.
ADB and Government of India signs 96.3 million dollar loan agreement
- The Asian Development bank and the Government of India have signed a 96.3 million dollar loan agreement to provide safe drinking water and improve water supply and sanitation services in Himachal Pradesh.
- The project is aligned with the objective of the Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide piped water to all rural households by 2024.
- The latest project will also upgrade the water supply infrastructure to ensure safe, sustainable, and inclusive rural water supply and sanitation services.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.