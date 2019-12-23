Current Affairs in Short: 23 December 2019

DRDO successfully test-fires QRSAM

• Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Balasore.

• It is all-weather and all-terrain missiles that can be mounted on a truck. It is also equipped with an electronic counter system.

• It can target aircraft and drones hovering around the border. Its abilities can help the Indian Army to hit targets.

Vernon Philander announces retirement

• South African all-rounder Vernon Philander has announced his retirement plan after England test-series.

• He has played 97 matches in all three formats of cricket and gained 261 wickets while scored 1784 runs.

• He said that it is an appropriate time to retire from cricket after a long journey.

Manuel Marrero Cruz becomes Prime Minister of Cuba

• President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel appointed Manuel Marrero Cruz the Prime Minister. He was earlier the tourism minister of Cuba.

• The post of Prime Minister was abolished in 1976 by the then-revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

• It has been restored under the rules of the new constitution passed in the communist-ruled island in the year 2019. Manuel Marrero started his political career in the Cuban government in 1999.

Trump launches US Military Space Force

• US President Trump has officially launched the Military Space Force. He has issued guidelines to the Pentagon to set up the Space Force.

• Soldiers will not be sent to space, this military force will work for national security, the security of satellites and security of other international communication vehicles.

• There will be special training for US Space Force. The approval of the US Congress is necessary to bring the military space force into reality.

Saudi court gives death sentence to 5 convicts of Khashoggi murder

• A Saudi Arabia court convicted eight people in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

• The court sentenced the death penalty to the five accused while three other convicts have been given imprisonment.

• The murder trial was also conducted in a very confidential manner. Saudi Arabia did not reveal the names of the accused.