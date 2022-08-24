Current Affairs in Short: 24 August 2022
The Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Navy successfully flight tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile on August 23, 2022.
CA in Short
DRDO and Indian Navy test fire indigenous Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-air missile
- The Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Navy successfully flight tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile on August 23, 2022.
- The missile was tested from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha and it has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.
- As per the Defence Ministry, the flight test was carried out from an Indian Naval ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for the demonstration of vertical launch capability.
- The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, Indian Navy and the associated teams on the successful flight trial of missiles.
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League
- Olympic Champion and World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra has recovered from his groin injury and has announced to participate in the Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on August 26, 2022.
- This will also be Neeraj Chopra’s first event since the World Championship Silver Medal and after missing the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
- The Lausanne Meet of the Diamond League will decide the top six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 7 and 8, 2022.
- Chopra is currently at the fourth spot in the Diamond League standings after his second-place finish at the Stockholm event.
Supreme Court strikes down provision of 1988 Benami Law
- The Supreme Court of India has struck down one of the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.
- It provides for the punishment of a maximum jail term of three years or a fine or both for those indulging in benami’s transactions.
- The apex court has termed the provision unconstitutional on the ground of being manifestly arbitrary.
- The verdict came on the appeal of the Centre challenging the Calcutta High Court judgment in which it was held that the amendment made in the 1988 Act in 2016 will be applicable with prospective effect.
Vikram Doraiswami appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to UK
- Vikram Dorawiswami has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the UK.
- Doraiswami is presently the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
- Vikram Doraiswami is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1992 batch. Earlier, the ministry had announced the appointment of Pranay Kumar Verma as India’s next High Commissioner of Bangladesh.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.